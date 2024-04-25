Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority joins AG Miyares in awareness of ‘One Pill Can Kill’

Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority has joined Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to raise additional public awareness for the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign at the state-of-the-art Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen.

The partnership bolsters the ongoing “One Pill Can Kill” public awareness initiative aimed at reducing opioid deaths, educating Virginians on the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs and providing community resources.

The “One Pill Can Kill” initiative, modeled after the Drug Enforcement Administration’s national campaign, was initially launched in 2022 as a series of Public Service Announcements aired statewide. The awareness partnership follows the February 2024 launch of a new website and statewide advertising campaign for “One Pill Can Kill.”

“Make no mistake – the rise of fentanyl poisoning is chemical warfare. It’s through education, prevention, and accessible resources that we can fight back against the threat opioids and fake prescription pills present to us and to our loved ones,” Miyares said. “This partnership with the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority provides an excellent, on-target opportunity to share our important ‘One Pill Can Kill’ message, which focuses on educating the public about the risks associated with counterfeit pills and reducing harm in our communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

The partnership offers an ideal platform to reach a diverse audience and raise awareness for this critical initiative and will involve prominent signage, digital displays and information booths at various events, enabling the “One Pill Can Kill” initiative to engage directly with attendees and distribute vital information on identifying and avoiding counterfeit medications.

The Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority is known for its commitment to community development and acknowledges the importance of supporting initiatives like “One Pill Can Kill” to protect and empower residents with education about the devastating consequences of counterfeit medications.

“We are excited to collaborate with Attorney General Miyares on the ‘One Pill Can Kill’ initiative,” Dennis Bickmeier, Executive Director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, said. “By utilizing the visibility and engagement opportunities available at the Henrico Sports & Events Center, we can help spread the vital message of awareness and prevention. Together, we aim to make a significant impact in the fight against counterfeit pills and the opioid crisis.”

Fake prescription pills containing lethal substances like fentanyl pose a significant threat to public health in Virginia. Officials from the Drug Enforcement Agency report a dramatic rise in the number of fake pills containing at least 2 mg of fentanyl, which is considered a potentially lethal dose. Criminal drug networks are flooding the Commonwealth with these pills, masquerading them as legitimate prescription drugs and deceiving the public.

Laboratory testing indicates seven out of every 10 pills seized by the DEA contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. In 2023, the DEA seized a record 74.5 million fentanyl pills, which exceeds 2022’s total of 58 million pills.

In 2022, an estimated 1,967 people died from overdoses of fentanyl or other synthetic opioids in Virginia. Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in fake pills, is the primary driver in this alarming increase in poisoning deaths.

Visit onepillcankillva.org to learn more about the campaign.

