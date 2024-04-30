Countries
Charlottesville substance abuse treatment center to host open house May 28

Crystal Graham
mental health support
(© shintartanya – stock.adobe.com)

A treatment center for substance abuse disorders will host its grand opening of the intensive outpatient program during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

ARS Pantops, in collaboration with the Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on May 28 to mark the start of this program aimed at supporting individuals on their path to recovery.

The event will allow the community to explore the facility, learn more about treatments and engage with distinguished speakers.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the center, located at 103 S. Pantops Dr., Suite 102, in Charlottesville.

Confirmed speakers include Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares; Albemarle County Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley; Charlottesville Mayor JuanDiego Wade; Senator Creigh Deeds; and a Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce representative.

ARS Pantops provides care for individuals grappling with substance use disorders, including opioid treatment, methadone maintenance and other substance abuse treatments.

The center offers a comprehensive range of services, including group, individual and family counseling, as well as medication-assisted treatment within its intensive outpatient program.

