Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home New foundation helps legacy of Tess Majors live on through music, nature
Local

New foundation helps legacy of Tess Majors live on through music, nature

Chris Graham
Published date:

tess majors The legacy of Tess Majors, a St. Anne’s-Belfield alum and former AFP intern, will live on through a new foundation established in her name.

The Tess Majors Foundation will support and partner with organizations that provide young people instruction in music, nature, and the arts, with a focus on programs in regions of the country where such opportunities may be lacking.

The foundation is an effort from Majors’ parents, Inman and Christy, which they formally launched last week, on what would have been Tess’ 23rd birthday.

Tess Majors was murdered in 2019 at the end of her first semester at Barnard College in New York City.

Three New York teens were sentenced in her death, two to lengthy prison terms, the third to a juvenile facility.

Majors had spent time during her final semester at St. Anne’s-Belfield as an intern with AFP. She wrote stories about the local music scene, with her first story being a feature on the Music Resource Center, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit that offers professional-quality sound production to local students in grades 6-12 for fees as low as $1 per year.

The Tess Majors Foundation is partnering with the Music Resource Center in the 2024-2025 school year to co-sponsor the MRC’s certified internship program.

Nature and the outdoors were also important to Majors, and the Tess Majors Foundation is partnering with Nature Camp to support full and partial need-based scholarships for campers in Augusta, Albemarle, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, and with Echo Hill Outdoor School, with the foundation sponsoring 2024 scholarships for Heart Camp, which provides a week-long camp experience for children with heart and/or lung transplants or pulmonary hypertension.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Sanchez, Williford contract language appears to spell out Bennett departure from UVA
2 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
3 Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event
4 Virginia housing market revs up with largest increase in sales in nearly three years
5 Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Latest News

chris graham uva basketball
Sports

Radio: AFP editor Chris Graham talks UVA Baseball, UVA Football on 910-The Fan

Chris Graham
donald trump
Health, Politics, US & World

Trump wants to ban contraceptives, but also, doesn’t want to

Chris Graham

Donald Trump, apparently, was against birth control before he decided that he is, in fact, for it.

Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

AI voice like Scarlett Johannson’s is ‘high-profile example of the growing need for transparency’

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia today urged House consideration of his legislation following a statement by actress Scarlett Johansson.

hotel lobby
Virginia

Festivals, events awarded marketing funds to boost overnight visitors to Virginia

Crystal Graham
traffic stop crash wreck sign
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man dead; 6-year-old girl seriously injured in Route 29 crash Sunday

Crystal Graham
family flying kite
Virginia

AAA: Virginians hit the roads, airways for long holiday weekend, official start of summer

Crystal Graham
waynesboro
Local, Politics, Schools

Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status