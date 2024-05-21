Countries
Virginia man dead; 6-year-old girl seriously injured in Route 29 crash Sunday
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man dead; 6-year-old girl seriously injured in Route 29 crash Sunday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
traffic stop crash wreck sign
(© ftfoxfoto – stock.adobe.com)

A 30-year-old Virginia man is dead and a 6-year-old girl was seriously injured after their vehicle allegedly rear-ended a tractor trailer stopped for a red light on Route 29 in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday at 5:55 p.m. on Lee Highway, 100 feet north of Route 600, or Beverly’s Mill Road.

Joshua A. Farmer, of Amissville, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he later died. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger, a 6-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. She was in the front seat and not in a proper child restraint device, according to VSP.

The 2017 Honda Accord driven by Farmer was traveling south on Route 29 when it allegedly rear-ended a southbound 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer which was stopped for a red light.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 47-year-old male from Bowie, Md., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

