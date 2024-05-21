Cooling assistance available to eligible senior citizens beginning today

As warmer weather arrives, homes without air conditioning may get hot, and that can be especially detrimental to the health of senior citizens.

If you are age 60 or older and in need of help cooling your home, the Senior Cool Care program may be able to assist you.

Valley Program for Aging Services is accepting applications for individuals who need a single-room air conditioner or a fan.

A limited number of air conditioners and fans are available.

To qualify for the program, individuals must:

Be 60 years of age or older

Live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro

Have a monthly income of no more than $1,882 (single) or $2,556 (couple)

Individuals that have central air conditioning in their home will only be eligible to receive a fan.

The program, sponsored by Dominion Energy, runs now through Oct. 31, while supplies last.

Those interested in applying should contact the local VPAS office at (540) 949-7141.