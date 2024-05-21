Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event

Want to get a firsthand look at what Downtown Waynesboro has to offer? Destination Downtown Waynesboro and Waynesboro Tourism are partnering to give residents a chance to sample food and beer, get shopping discounts, enjoy music and more.

Whether you want to swing by after work or make a day of it, the annual Tour the Town event will be held on Wed., May 29, from noon to 8 p.m.

This is the third year the event has been offered coinciding with the Wayne Theatre’s kickoff of its Main on Wayne concert series. The May 29 concert runs from 6-8 p.m. and features live music by Jack and Davis Reid, the sons of Wilson Fairchild and grandsons of the Statler Brothers.

The number of businesses participating in the event this year has nearly doubled.

“The first two years, there were about a dozen participants, and this year, because of all the dedicated downtown businesses, we have 22 participants,” said Meghan Swanson, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro and marketing coordinator for Waynesboro Tourism. Having the event on a Wednesday is “easier on downtown businesses since they are usually too busy on Fridays and Saturdays – a good problem to have.”

Tickets are available online for $40 per person.

A drawing will also be held to win Waynesboro swag at the Wayne on Main concert.

Your passport may be picked up on May 29 at a check-in booth at City Hall.

Your passport includes:

Adorn: Free lip gloss or face mask with any purchase

Free lip gloss or face mask with any purchase Benny Stivales: Half a slice of their famous giant slice pizza and beer sample

Half a slice of their famous giant slice pizza and beer sample Boutique in the Boro : 10 percent off any purchase

: 10 percent off any purchase C&C Soul Bistro: Pulled pork BBQ slider

Pulled pork BBQ slider Delly Up: Hoagie quarter and beer sample

Hoagie quarter and beer sample French Press: Free small beverage of your choice

Free small beverage of your choice Glitter Bee: Free mini henna tattoo or mini glitter tattoo for kids (with the scavenger hunt prize)

Free mini henna tattoo or mini glitter tattoo for kids (with the scavenger hunt prize) Gumbo Hut: Sample of Gumbo Hut’s gumbo

Sample of Gumbo Hut’s gumbo Kline’s Dairy Bar: Free cone gift card and free kid’s cone gift card for kids accompanying a participating adult

Free cone gift card and free kid’s cone gift card for kids accompanying a participating adult Luke’s Hobbies: Luke’s Hobbies lanyard

Luke’s Hobbies lanyard Initial Inspiration: $10 gift card with any purchase

$10 gift card with any purchase Pyramid Appalachian Magick + Remedy: Free bag of tumbled stones with any purchase (while supplies last)

Free bag of tumbled stones with any purchase (while supplies last) River Burger Bar: Skipping stones and beer tasting

Skipping stones and beer tasting Russell Museum: $15 gift card to the bookstore and free self-guided tour

$15 gift card to the bookstore and free self-guided tour Rustica: 10 percent off any purchase

10 percent off any purchase Sam’s Hot Dog Stand: One of Sam’s famous hot dogs

One of Sam’s famous hot dogs Shenandoah Valley Art Center: 20 percent off the gift shop

20 percent off the gift shop Stone Soup Books at the South River: $5 gift card

$5 gift card Waynesboro Farmers Market: Free market tote bag

Free market tote bag Waynesboro Heritage Museum: Free Waynesboro watercolor print or 10 percent off the gift shop

Free Waynesboro watercolor print or 10 percent off the gift shop Waynesboro Music: Shop mini instruments for $5 and under

Shop mini instruments for $5 and under Wayne Theatre: Free popcorn at the Wayne on Main concert

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.