Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event
Arts & Media, Local

Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event

Crystal Graham
Published date:
tour the town waynesboro
Images courtesy Waynesboro Tourism

Want to get a firsthand look at what Downtown Waynesboro has to offer? Destination Downtown Waynesboro and Waynesboro Tourism are partnering to give residents a chance to sample food and beer, get shopping discounts, enjoy music and more.

Whether you want to swing by after work or make a day of it, the annual Tour the Town event will be held on Wed., May 29, from noon to 8 p.m.

This is the third year the event has been offered coinciding with the Wayne Theatre’s kickoff of its Main on Wayne concert series. The May 29 concert runs from 6-8 p.m. and features live music by Jack and Davis Reid, the sons of Wilson Fairchild and grandsons of the Statler Brothers.

The number of businesses participating in the event this year has nearly doubled.

“The first two years, there were about a dozen participants, and this year, because of all the dedicated downtown businesses, we have 22 participants,” said Meghan Swanson, president of Destination Downtown Waynesboro and marketing coordinator for Waynesboro Tourism. Having the event on a Wednesday is “easier on downtown businesses since they are usually too busy on Fridays and Saturdays – a good problem to have.”

Tickets are available online for $40 per person.

A drawing will also be held to win Waynesboro swag at the Wayne on Main concert.

Your passport may be picked up on May 29 at a check-in booth at City Hall.

Tour the Town passport Your passport includes:

  • Adorn: Free lip gloss or face mask with any purchase
  • Benny Stivales: Half a slice of their famous giant slice pizza and beer sample
  • Boutique in the Boro: 10 percent off any purchase
  • C&C Soul Bistro: Pulled pork BBQ slider
  • Delly Up: Hoagie quarter and beer sample
  • French Press: Free small beverage of your choice
  • Glitter Bee: Free mini henna tattoo or mini glitter tattoo for kids (with the scavenger hunt prize)
  • Gumbo Hut: Sample of Gumbo Hut’s gumbo
  • Kline’s Dairy Bar: Free cone gift card and free kid’s cone gift card for kids accompanying a participating adult
  • Luke’s Hobbies: Luke’s Hobbies lanyard
  • Initial Inspiration: $10 gift card with any purchase
  • Pyramid Appalachian Magick + Remedy: Free bag of tumbled stones with any purchase (while supplies last)
  • River Burger Bar: Skipping stones and beer tasting
  • Russell Museum: $15 gift card to the bookstore and free self-guided tour
  • Rustica: 10 percent off any purchase
  • Sam’s Hot Dog Stand: One of Sam’s famous hot dogs
  • Shenandoah Valley Art Center: 20 percent off the gift shop
  • Stone Soup Books at the South River: $5 gift card
  • Waynesboro Farmers Market: Free market tote bag
  • Waynesboro Heritage Museum: Free Waynesboro watercolor print or 10 percent off the gift shop
  • Waynesboro Music: Shop mini instruments for $5 and under
  • Wayne Theatre: Free popcorn at the Wayne on Main concert

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sanchez, Williford contract language appears to spell out Bennett departure from UVA
2 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
3 Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event
4 Virginia housing market revs up with largest increase in sales in nearly three years
5 Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Latest News

chris graham uva basketball
Sports

Radio: AFP editor Chris Graham talks UVA Baseball, UVA Football on 910-The Fan

Chris Graham
donald trump
Health, Politics, US & World

Trump wants to ban contraceptives, but also, doesn’t want to

Chris Graham

Donald Trump, apparently, was against birth control before he decided that he is, in fact, for it.

Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

AI voice like Scarlett Johannson’s is ‘high-profile example of the growing need for transparency’

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia today urged House consideration of his legislation following a statement by actress Scarlett Johansson.

hotel lobby
Virginia

Festivals, events awarded marketing funds to boost overnight visitors to Virginia

Crystal Graham
traffic stop crash wreck sign
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man dead; 6-year-old girl seriously injured in Route 29 crash Sunday

Crystal Graham
family flying kite
Virginia

AAA: Virginians hit the roads, airways for long holiday weekend, official start of summer

Crystal Graham
waynesboro
Local, Politics, Schools

Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status