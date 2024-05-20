Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Two passengers in a BMW traveling at a high rate of speed died after a crash Saturday night at 11 p.m. in Goochland County.

The two passengers, both 16-year-old males from Henrico, died on impact, according to Virginia State Police. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash took place in the 1200 block of Hockett Road, one mile north of Tuckahoe Creek Parkway.

According to the VSP, the BMW, driven by Kyle Alexander Haden, 18, of Henrico, was traveling southbound on Hockett Road when the vehicle lost control, ran off the road to the right and struck a tree sideways – splitting the vehicle in two.

Haden was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.