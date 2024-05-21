Countries
Economy, Virginia

Virginia housing market revs up with largest increase in sales in nearly three years

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
house for sale
(© Andy Dean – stock.adobe.com)

According to the April 2024 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, sales activity in Virginia’s housing market picked up in April 2024.

In Virginia, 9,416 homes sold in April, 1,164 more than April of last year, a 14.1 percent increase. Sales activity had been trending up in Virginia as 2024 began, and with a slight dip in March, it is now continuing to increase. The areas with the strongest growth in activity in April were the Shenandoah Valley, the Roanoke Valley and the Winchester region.

While activity increased, home prices also had a large jump in Virginia. The statewide median sales price was $416,548 in April, rising 6.5 percent from last year, a $25,548 increase. Although listings and sales have had a large increase, a pent-up demand remains which is putting pressure on home prices.

Across Virginia, 19.1 percent more new listings in April compared to last year. This is the largest increase in new listings in about three years, which is good news for buyers even in a higher mortgage rate environment.

“Mortgage rates have been trending down a little in May but are still higher than when 2024 began,” Virginia REALTORS CEO® Terrie Suit said. “Though rates have continued to hover above the 7 percent mark for a 30-year fixed, there are some signs consumers are adjusting to the higher interest rates.”

The number of active listings has now expanded for five straight months, and 16,047 active listings were on the market at the end of March throughout Virginia, an 18.1 percent increase over the same time last year.

“New and active listings rose this month even though overall supply is still low. The housing market remains competitive with a median days on market of just seven days.” Virginia REALTORS® 2024 President Tom Campbell said.

Affordability remains a key concern in markets around the Commonwealth even with the influx of new listings.

“Rising prices are likely to continue as demand for housing is stronger than the increase in supply of listings,” Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist Ryan Price.

The Virginia Home Sales Report is published by Virginia REALTORS®. Click here to view the full April 2024 Virginia Home Sales Report.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

