Augusta County deputies to host fundraising events benefitting Special Olympics

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be participating in multiple fundraisers to benefit the Special Olympics in the next few weeks.

The first fundraiser will be May 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. where deputies will help citizens pump gas at the 7-Eleven in Fishersville at Myers Corner. Citizens can tip the deputies to benefit the Special Olympics.

The second fundraiser will be on May 23. Deputies from the ACSO will be having a car wash at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 127 Lee Highway in Verona. Deputies will be washing cars for a donation. Deputies will wash cars from noon until 7 p.m. Deputies will also be collecting donations at different intersections throughout Augusta County over the next few weeks.

All donations received will go directly to benefit the Special Olympics.