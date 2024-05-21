Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County deputies to host fundraising events benefitting Special Olympics
Local

Augusta County deputies to host fundraising events benefitting Special Olympics

Crystal Graham
Published date:

augusta county sheriff's office Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be participating in multiple fundraisers to benefit the Special Olympics in the next few weeks.

  • Wednesday (pumping gas for donation): The first fundraiser will be May 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. where deputies will help citizens pump gas at the 7-Eleven in Fishersville at Myers Corner. Citizens can tip the deputies to benefit the Special Olympics.
  • Thursday (car wash for donation): The second fundraiser will be on May 23. Deputies from the ACSO will be having a car wash at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 127 Lee Highway in Verona. Deputies will be washing cars for a donation. Deputies will wash cars from noon until 7 p.m.
  • Deputies will also be collecting donations at different intersections throughout Augusta County over the next few weeks.

All donations received will go directly to benefit the Special Olympics.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Sanchez, Williford contract language appears to spell out Bennett departure from UVA
2 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
3 Waynesboro invites community to ‘Tour the Town’ with one-day special event
4 Virginia housing market revs up with largest increase in sales in nearly three years
5 Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Latest News

chris graham uva basketball
Sports

Radio: AFP editor Chris Graham talks UVA Baseball, UVA Football on 910-The Fan

Chris Graham
donald trump
Health, Politics, US & World

Trump wants to ban contraceptives, but also, doesn’t want to

Chris Graham

Donald Trump, apparently, was against birth control before he decided that he is, in fact, for it.

Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

AI voice like Scarlett Johannson’s is ‘high-profile example of the growing need for transparency’

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia today urged House consideration of his legislation following a statement by actress Scarlett Johansson.

hotel lobby
Virginia

Festivals, events awarded marketing funds to boost overnight visitors to Virginia

Crystal Graham
traffic stop crash wreck sign
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man dead; 6-year-old girl seriously injured in Route 29 crash Sunday

Crystal Graham
family flying kite
Virginia

AAA: Virginians hit the roads, airways for long holiday weekend, official start of summer

Crystal Graham
waynesboro
Local, Politics, Schools

Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status