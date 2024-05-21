Charlottesville: ‘Lack of cooperation’ leads to plea in October homicide

A Charlottesville man pled guilty to the October homicide of Danny O’Brien Hall on East Market Street.

Reginald Eugene Lindsay Jr. pled guilty to manslaughter in Charlottesville Circuit Court today.

Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania said it was not an ideal outcome for Hall’s family. However, he said, there was an “almost total lack of cooperation by individuals with knowledge of this incident.”

The Charlottesville Police Department gathered all available evidence in the Oct. 14 homicide and made substantial efforts to locate and attempt to interview eyewitnesses.

This case highlights the difficulty of successfully investigating and prosecuting crimes of violence without community cooperation, Platania said.

Lindsay is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. He faces up to 10 years in prison.