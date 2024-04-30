Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Four years later, masks finally coming off at UVA Health doctors offices
Health, Local

Four years later, masks finally coming off at UVA Health doctors offices

Chris Graham
Published date:
COVID-19 n95 mask
(© Tanakorn – stock.adobe.com)

I had a doctor’s appointment at UVA Health today, my annual follow-up from the pulmonary embolism that almost took me down in 2021.

Good bit of personal news from the visit: I don’t need to keep seeing the specialist.

Apparently, I’m as good as I’m going to get with the PE.

I’ll miss him.

Nice guy.

He doesn’t like baseball, but other than that.

The other bit of news: beginning May 1, which is, as I’m writing this, tomorrow, you’re no longer required to wear a mask at a UVA Health facility.

Missed it by one day.

It was the talk of the staff at the office.

“They’re going to be, like, that’s what you look like?” the nurse who drew my blood and took my vitals told me, saying she has patients who have never seen her without a mask on, and that she has never seen without a mask on, either.

What comes to mind here is the “SNL” skit from 2020 about young folks at clubs recoiling in terror when a potential paramour de-masked, and didn’t look as imagined from the eyes down.

She said she was sure there were going to be some surprises tomorrow.

“The guys, it might be like, how long have you had that mustache?” she said.

In the first six months after my PE, I was at doctor’s offices and hospitals a good bit, but things have fortunately calmed down for me in that respect.

I guess I expected, walking up to the front door today, to be asked to wear a mask, or that it could be a possibility, at the least.

But, damn, it’s 2024 now.

“It’s been more than four years,” my nurse said. “That’s hard to believe.”

I said to her something along the lines of, you’re going to feel liberated when you go to work tomorrow.

“Oh, I’m off tomorrow,” she said. “But I’ll be checking in with everybody to see how it’s going.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

mental health support
Health, Local

Charlottesville substance abuse treatment center to host open house May 28

Crystal Graham
jmu
Local, Schools

Furious Flower Poetry Center syllabus project to receive award for excellence

Crystal Graham

The Furious Flower Poetry Center will be recognized for its syllabus project which includes lesson plans, writing prompts and resources as a companion to its annual conference.

empty computer lab
Schools, Virginia

Lab schools in the works for UVA, Clifton Forge’s Mountain Gateway Community College

Rebecca Barnabi

The VBOE College Partnership Laboratory Schools Standing Committee approved lab school applications from Mountain Gateway CC and UVA. 

lgbtq school
Politics, Schools, US & World

Republican AGs play trans kids in bathrooms for political points again

Chris Graham
Zhykierra Zhane Guy
Public Safety, Virginia

FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on 2022 Virginia cold case

Crystal Graham
uva duke baseball
Sports

Safety first: Should UVA extend the protective netting at Disharoon Park?

Chris Graham
smith PUD Waynesboro conceptual plan
Local

Waynesboro explores 400-unit housing development on land intended for public park

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status