Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia’s Warner, Kaine cosponsor legislation to honor Wexton, create plan to fight Parkinson’s
Health, Politics, Virginia

Virginia’s Warner, Kaine cosponsor legislation to honor Wexton, create plan to fight Parkinson’s

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

jennifer wexton The Dr. Emmanuel Bilirakis and Honorable Jennifer Wexton National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act would create and update a national plan to combat Parkinson’s and related diseases.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, both of Virginia, are cosponsors of the bill. In April 2023, U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia’s District 10, shared her diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, and in September 2023 her diagnosis was upgraded to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare and incurable brain disorder that rapidly deteriorates mobility and speech.

The legislation would direct the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to set up a National Parkinson’s Project, under which HHS would create and update a national plan to address Parkinson’s and related conditions, including Wexton’s diagnosis of PSP, provide an estimate of research needs, and establish an advisory council that would report to Congress.

“Our friend, Jennifer Wexton, has been a model of grace and perseverance in the face of a difficult diagnosis,” the senators said of the legislation. “We are proud to introduce this legislation that will devote time and resources towards tackling Parkinson’s disease and its related conditions so that one day we can find a cure for this devastating disease.”

The National Parkinson’s Project is modeled after the National Alzheimer’s Project which, as co-chair of the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, Warner led efforts to introduce and pass. Kaine leads the bipartisan Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Reauthorization Actlegislation to reauthorize funding for public health initiatives across the country to combat Alzheimer’s disease and preserve brain health.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Youngkin vetoes bill that would have established a right to contraception in Virginia
2 Youngkin sides with Confederacy on property tax break, specialty license plates
3 Is there a coach-in-waiting at UVA? Our latest FOIA request tests the theory
4 VCSB working to respond to those in crisis; ease burden on hospitals, first responders
5 It’s Flaming Keyboard Season: Good time to talk about what’s next for Tony Bennett

Latest News

horse racing
Sports

Seize the Grey wins Preakness Stakes 149 with horseracing’s oldest winning trainer D. Wayne Lukas

Rebecca Barnabi
joey logano
Sports

Podcast: Logano wins kinda boring race, but all the talk was about the fight

Rod Mullins

Joey Logano won a snoozer of a NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Sunday night at North Wilkesboro, in which he led 199 of the 200 laps, but while the race itself was nothing to write home about, well …

tony bennett
Sports

Final early look at the UVA Basketball rotation for 2024-2025: There’s a lot to love

Chris Graham

UVA Basketball fans worked themselves into a tizzy, as is their wont, because coach Tony Bennett took his sweet time fleshing out a roster for the 2024-2025 season.

police crime scene
Local, Public Safety

Dayton man dead after motorcycle accident in Rockingham County

Crystal Graham
tim kaine
Politics, Schools, US & World

Kaine: Shenandoah County ‘chose to honor people who aren’t worthy of it’

Chris Graham
police
Public Safety, Virginia

Speeding BMW splits in half in Virginia crash; two 16-year-old males dead

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Tennessee NAACP leader highlights 45th Freedom Fund Banquet in Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status