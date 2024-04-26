Albemarle County: One dead in head-on collision on Taylors Gap Road

An Albemarle County man died from injuries in a head-on collision on the 600 block of Taylors Gap Road on Thursday.

Nathaniel B. Spindel, 32, died after being transported to UVA Hospital following the 2:41 p.m. crash, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department.

The driver of the other vehicle in the collision, whose name was not released, was also transported to UVA with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ACPD’s Crash Reconstruction Team.