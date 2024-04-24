Countries
Climate, US & World

Earth Day 2024: House energy coalition celebrates ‘our nation’s transformative actions’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
climate change protest
(© DisobeyArt – stock.adobe.com)

Leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) would not let April 22, 2024 pass without recognizing the celebration of Earth Day.

SEEC leaders, including Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko, Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Matt Cartwright, Sean Casten, Chellie Pingree and Katie Porter, and Chair Emeritus Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia said they celebrate “our nation’s transformative actions to slash planet-warming pollution and turbocharge the American clean energy economy” on the 54th Earth Day.

“Thanks to our once-in-a-generation investment secured by Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration, we are making significant headway to protect our planet in the fight against the climate crisis.”

The most significant action taken by the United States in the fight against the climate crisis was the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation sets the country on a path to reduce pollution by 40 percent below 2005 levels in less than 10 years.

“Together with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we have billions of dollars allocated to rebuilding America’s infrastructure, expanding access to clean drinking water, and putting people to work to restore our nation’s land and waters. Never before have we seen clean energy investments numbering in the hundreds of billions of dollars, with new clean jobs soaring to the hundreds of thousands, all while delivering the dream of a planet that is healthier and cleaner than we found it,” SEEC leaders said in a statement.

The SEEC gives credit to the Biden Administration‘s actions which accompanied the coalition’s work in Congress and “represent a whole-of-government approach to safeguard our planet and protect public health. From the Environmental Protection Agency, we’ve seen vehicle pollution standards that clean up our transportation sector, drinking water standards that ensure Americans have access to safe drinking water, and clean air standards that unlock healthier and safer communities. From the Department of Energy, we’ve secured multiple appliance efficiency standards that reduce home energy costs and help American manufacturers drive the clean transition. From the Department of the Interior, we’re holding polluters accountable for environmental degradation of our public lands and maximizing the potential of our public lands and waters to provide clean energy. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to much more to come as the Biden Administration continues to work toward cutting pollution, saving American lives, and rapidly building out our clean energy economy.”

The SEEC reaffirms its commitment to champion for “a habitable future for our nation and to stand strong against attacks on the American clean energy revolution. Our health, our economy, and our planet depend on it.”

Below are some highlights of what the Administration has accomplished as part of this whole-of-government approach (in reverse chronological order):

Established in 2009, the SEEC is 96 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who are a focused, active and effective coalition for advancing policies that address climate change, promote clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing, develop renewable energy resources, create family-sustaining clean jobs, protect our nation’s air, water, and natural environment and promote environmental justice.

