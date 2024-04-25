Countries
Home Harrisonburg Police ask public for help identifying suspect in 7-11 robbery
Local, Public Safety

Harrisonburg Police ask public for help identifying suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

Crystal Graham
Published date:
7-11 robbery suspect photo
Images courtesy City of Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on South Main Street today.

According to the HPD, the robbery took place at 12:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at the intersection with Pleasant Valley Road in the City of Harrisonburg.

The HPD has released a photo of the suspect in today’s incident. According to police, the male suspect was last seen driving a black, four-door Ford sedan on Greendale Road.

The vehicle has a damaged or missing driver’s side front window.

Police believe today’s incident is isolated, and police say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Spiggle at (540) 437-2617. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

