Harrisonburg Police ask public for help identifying suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on South Main Street today.

According to the HPD, the robbery took place at 12:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at the intersection with Pleasant Valley Road in the City of Harrisonburg.

The HPD has released a photo of the suspect in today’s incident. According to police, the male suspect was last seen driving a black, four-door Ford sedan on Greendale Road.

The vehicle has a damaged or missing driver’s side front window.

Police believe today’s incident is isolated, and police say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Spiggle at (540) 437-2617. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).