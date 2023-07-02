Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be a nuisance all summer

The haze and smoke from the Canadian wildfires are moving out of the area – for now. Unfortunately, it looks like something Virginians may be dealing with all summer.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said smoke could return as early as this week. However, he said, it’s difficult to predict more than a couple days in advance.

“This will be a record-breaking year regarding the number of acres burned in Canada,” Kines told AFP.

Weather in Canada looks to be hot and dry for the foreseeable future which is “not good news” for putting out the wildfires.

The fires are in mostly remote areas meaning extinguishing them is challenging. Rain provides the best chance to put an end to the smoke in the United States, but rain isn’t in the immediate forecast.

To check the current air quality, click here.

