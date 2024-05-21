26-year-old Richmond man dead in Overlook Street homicide on May 16

Police detectives have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Thursday on Overlook Street in Richmond.

Spen’Shawn Battle, 26, of Richmond, was pronounced dead May 16 when officers arrived to the 1300 block of Overlook Street at 3:40 p.m. Officers were called to the scene for the report of a person shot.

Battle was found down on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.