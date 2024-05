Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim of a shooting on May 16 on the Midlothian Turnpike.

Anthony Bagby, 60, of Henrico, was found dead on Thursday at 12:45 a.m.

Police discovered his body after being called to the area for a report of a shooting.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.