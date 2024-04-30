Waynesboro Schools appoints high school assistant principal as director of talent development

Waynesboro Schools proudly announces the appointment of Melissa Cobb as the Director of Talent Development following a decision made at a called meeting of the Waynesboro School Board.

Cobb will commence her new role within the school system in summer 2024. She currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Waynesboro High School, and brings a wealth of experience and dynamic leadership to her new position. Throughout her tenure within the administrative team at Waynesboro, Cobb has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering growth among students, staff and families.

Prior to her tenure in Waynesboro, Cobb served as principal of Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista for four years and taught history in both Buena Vista City Schools and Augusta County Schools for nine years.

Cobb’s extensive expertise extends to various areas including new teacher/mentor training, professional development initiatives and instructional strategies such as project-based learning and the integration of technology in the classroom. Her profound understanding of educational needs and her dedication to nurturing talent will be instrumental as she joins the Office of Instruction team at Central Office.

Cobb earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mary Baldwin University and an administrative endorsement from Longwood University. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree at Old Dominion University.

In her new role, Cobb will report directly to Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey.

Teachey expressed confidence in Cobb’s ability to enhance the impact of the Office of Instruction, particularly in providing tailored support to both new and experienced educators. He emphasized the importance of empowering teachers through professional development initiatives to ultimately benefit student success.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell expressed his enthusiasm for Cobb’s appointment, highlighting her exemplary

commitment to public education. He emphasized her potential to elevate the Office of Instruction’s effectiveness in supporting educators at all stages of their careers.

“Ms. Cobb will continue the excellent work of Mr. Teachey, Ms. Sturm, Director of Elementary Instruction, and Dr. India Harris, Director of Secondary Instruction. With an increasing number of new educators to our profession, the extra pair of hands will go a long way in giving our teachers and students what they need to be successful,” Cassell said.

Cobb’s appointment reflects Waynesboro Public Schools’ ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and

continuous improvement within its educational community.