Staunton District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of May 20-24

VDOT has updated its schedule for roadwork that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. VDOT reminds motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit www.511virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 22 to 24, eastbound – Left lane closures for installation of flashing chevrons, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Mile marker 35 to 41, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 38 to 41, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for guardrail upgrades, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) and Route 630 (Stage Coach Drive) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 622 (Robinson Lane) and Route 623 (Poor Farm Road) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays May 20 – June 7.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 176, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 175 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 20 – May 30.

*NEW* Exit 188B, southbound – Right shoulders closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 205, northbound and southbound – Right shoulders closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Various roads – Mobile flagging operation for pavement repairs on parts of Route 616 (Hunters Crossing Road), Route 663 (River Road), Route 687 (Ross Road), Route 716 (Mount Atlas Road) and Route 1130 (Turkey Trot Drive), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 – May 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and West Virginia state line for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

*NEW* Route 250 (Highland Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Monterey town limits and Route 616 (Upper Fork Road) for pavement marker installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads and ditch work, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for mowing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Exit 87, westbound – Overnight narrowing of ramps to I-81 northbound and southbound for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 95 to 98, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures for sign installation work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 205 to 233, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for pipe work and shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 214 to 210, southbound – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 25. Exit 213 traffic will be detoured during ramp paving.

Mile marker 220 to 222, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulder closures for median access related to bridge work, 24/7 through September 30.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for litter pickup operations, 11 a.m. to 12 noon Monday.

Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight right lane closures and narrowing of exit 221 ramp to I-64 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of concrete barriers, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 30. Following barrier placement, left shoulder closures remain in place 24/7 through spring 2026. Work is related to I-81 widening project.

*NEW* Mile marker 236 to 228, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights May 20 – May 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closures between Route 940 (Dick Huff Lane) and Staunton city limits for sidewalk installation, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 688 (Old Parkersburg Turnpike) and Route 1130 (East Village Lane) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for maintenance to bridge over Middle River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 14.

Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Southbound overnight lane closures along ramp to northbound I-81 (at Exit 220) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday night.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control between Route 855 (Mill Creek Lane) and Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 – May 30.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Route 818 (Dunsmore Road) and Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) for milling at various entrances, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through May 27. Work related to Verona pedestrian improvement project.

*NEW* Route 623 (Back Creek Lane) – Flagger traffic control between Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) and dead end for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 20 – May 30.

Route 624 (South Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between South Oak Lane and Chinquapin Drive for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through May 30, 2025.

Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) – Closed between I-81 frontage roads (FR-217 and FR-218) for bridge replacement as part of I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project. Follow posted detour. Expected completion summer 2025.

Route 664 (Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro) – Shoulder closures between Miami Avenue and Purdue Street for work related to construction of Waynesboro Southern Corridor, through June 30, 2025.

*UPDATE* Route 675 (Broadhead School Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (Lee Jackson Highway) and Route 604 (McClures Mill Road) for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 30.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 29.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2026. Overnight slow-roll closures as needed, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays. Traffic restrictions are related to Route 33 bridge and interchange project.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 247, southbound – Right shoulder closures for staging equipment for rock and soil testing, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 20 – May 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 241, southbound – No lane impacts but survey work in right of way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 249 to 250, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 253 to 262, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for pipe work, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Mile marker 257 to 258, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through May 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight alternating eastbound and westbound closures between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and Terri Drive due to bridge work, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through January 2026. Follow posted detour. Daytime alternating lane closures and traffic lane shifts between Vine Street/Hawkins Street and University Boulevard for bridge and roadway work. Work zone speed limit 25 miles an hour with automated speed enforcement. Traffic restrictions are for Route 33 bridge replacements and interchange improvement.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 28.

Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control between Dry Run Road and Switzer Lake Road for road widening project, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 30.

Route 259 (Lee Street/Brocks Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control between Broadway town limits and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 28.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 774 (Joseph Funk Lane) – Closed to through traffic between Route 772 (Sparkling Springs Road) and Route 777 (Peter Driver Lane) for replacement of bridge with box culvert, 8 a.m. May 13 through 8 a.m. May 24. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 4102 (Stone Spring Road, Harrisonburg) – Westbound right lane closures near bridge over I-81 for staging equipment for rock and soil testing, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on a single day between Monday and Friday.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) and Shenandoah County line for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through May 30.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264, northbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 275 to 297, northbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 276 to 275, southbound – Overnight alternating lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday.

Mile marker 287 to 289, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance to Route 600 and Route 625 bridges, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 13.

Mile marker 294 to 293, southbound – Overnight right lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through Thursday.

Mile marker 296 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures including along Exit 298 off-ramp for utility installation, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Woodstock town limits and Route 605 (Hoover Road) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Westbound right shoulder closures in the area of I-81 at exit 296 for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 600 (Saumsville Road) – Closed to through traffic overnight between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights through Friday. Follow posted detour.

Route 625 (Harman Road) – Closed to through traffic overnight between Route 642 (Swartz Road) and Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) for maintenance to I-81 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights through Friday. Follow posted detour.

Route 629 (Oranda Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 660 (Timberlake Road) and Route 850 (Quarry Lane) for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 3.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 301, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

Mile marker 306 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 310 to 311, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 37 overpass bridge, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Mile marker 316 to 323, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Traffic pattern changes between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Route 645 (Wrights Mill Road) due to new traffic signal at intersection with Hallowed Crossing Way. Signal in flash mode, scheduled to begin full operation May 22. Be alert for slowed or stopped traffic.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound right lane closures between Route 656 (Morgan Mill Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for utility work, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Westbound right lane closures between Route 1220 (Denny Lane) and Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) for paving operations, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Northbound and southbound alternating lane closures between Barley Drive and Route 649 (Springdale Road) for storm sewer installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Overnight and daytime mobile traffic control for pavement marking on parts of Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike), Route 37, Route 50 (Millwood Pike/Northwestern Pike), Route 259 (Carpers Pike), and Route 277 (Fairfax Pike), 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through May 28 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday (May 20).

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 600 (South Hayfield Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 – May 30.

*NEW* Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 842 (Buckton Road) and Confidence Lane for shoulder widening, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20 – June 28.

Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 662 (Milburn Road) and Route 660 (Woods Mill Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 661 (Redbud Road) and Route 761 (Old Charles Town Road) for road maintenance, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 31.

Route 1322 (Brooke Road) – Flagger traffic control near intersection with West Brooke Road for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 606 (River Road) and Route 601 (Blueridge Mountain Road) for shoulder widening and rumble strip installation. Eastbound lane closures 9: a.m. to 8:30 p.m. weekdays. Westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or weeknights. Estimated completion October 31.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Southbound shoulder closures near Route 7 interchange for soil cleanup, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 7, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 2 to 1, westbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Left lane closures for inspection of Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) bridge, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 31.

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound –Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening with estimated completion in late 2024.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 658 (Rockland Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) and Route 705 (Fishnet Boulevard) for construction of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway. Estimated completion December 2025.