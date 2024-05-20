Countries
Churchville schools secured; man reported with rifle, bulletproof vest
Local, Public Safety

Churchville schools secured; man reported with rifle, bulletproof vest

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Police badge
(© Victor Moussa – stock.adobe.com)

Churchville Elementary School and Bison Beginnings Early Learning Center were secured by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies today after a report of a male with a rifle wearing a bulletproof vest.

The sheriff’s office said the closures were out of an abundance of caution. Children were brought inside during the incident.

Deputies responded to the report in the 3600 block of Churchville Avenue. The man was reported to be inside his residence.

The ACSO said in a news release that there is no current threat to the community, and both schools have been placed back on their normal schedules.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

