Churchville schools secured; man reported with rifle, bulletproof vest

Churchville Elementary School and Bison Beginnings Early Learning Center were secured by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies today after a report of a male with a rifle wearing a bulletproof vest.

The sheriff’s office said the closures were out of an abundance of caution. Children were brought inside during the incident.

Deputies responded to the report in the 3600 block of Churchville Avenue. The man was reported to be inside his residence.

The ACSO said in a news release that there is no current threat to the community, and both schools have been placed back on their normal schedules.