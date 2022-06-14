Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites – The State of Crypto Gambling in the US 2022

Crypto gambling sites in the US have seen a staggering rise of over 500% in users in 2022 over the previous year. Meanwhile, the percentage of bets in fiat currencies decreased significantly, clearly showing a trend favoring cryptocurrencies for online gambling.

The most popular option remains Bitcoin, which accounts for over 80% of crypto gambling activity. In this guide, we will cover the market in more detail, presenting the best Bitcoin gambling sites, their support for other cryptos, the available games, and more.

Best Cryptocurrency Gambling Sites

After a thorough analysis and careful consideration, we present our picks for the best crypto gambling sites in the USA:

Editors’ pick: The Best Crypto Gambling Sites

To bring you the best crypto gambling sites, we carefully review countless contenders and rank them across different categories. We then compile a list of the highest overall ranking sites and regularly update it to keep up with changes. You can learn more about our expert reviewing process a bit later in the guide.

Here, we provide a quick rundown of the top 10 sites for crypto gambling in the USA and the aspects that make them stand out:

BetOnline – Our top choice for online crypto gambling Xbet – Known for sharp sportsbook odds on top of the $500 bonus MyBookie – Top crypto gambling site for games, sports, and horse racing BetUS – The biggest crypto gambling bonuses, going up to $5,000 Bovada – Premium gambling games and sports betting for Bitcoin SportsBetting.ag – All-in-one crypto gambling platform for US players BUSR – User-friendly interface for BTC gambling on mobile devices Everygame – Weekly promotions and crypto gambling bonuses Betanysports – Multiple products on one secure crypto gambling platform Jazz – Free Bitcoin gambling banking with low minimum deposits

Quick Facts: Crypto

Crypto gambling established: 2011

2011 Crypto gambling market size: $250,000,000+

$250,000,000+ Top gambling cryptos: Bitcoin (80.11%), Ethereum (9.88%), Litecoin (4.52%)

Bitcoin (80.11%), Ethereum (9.88%), Litecoin (4.52%) Safety as a payment method: High

High Legal in the USA: Yes

Reviews of Bitcoin Gambling Sites USA

We will go through the top 5 crypto gambling sites in more detail to help you find the perfect fit. These are all based offshore and are available throughout the USA. They have secure banking systems that support BTC gambling and other cryptos.

1. BetOnline – No. 1 Crypto Gambling Site in the US

BetOnline went live in 2004 and improved immensely over the years. It now offers a complete suite of crypto gambling options, including sports betting, casino gaming, horse racing, and even online poker. These are all available on the same site and from the same account.

The site has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to browse the different sections. It is also compatible with mobile devices without requiring native apps. The cashier supports a wide range of cryptos and new players can benefit from bonuses right away.

Bonuses & Promotions

The range of bonuses and promotions is quite impressive. BetOnline has a welcome package and guaranteed reload bonuses when using Bitcoin. There are also weekly promotions that can generate additional rewards for active players.

BetOnline’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 100% up to $3,000

100% up to $3,000 Deposits: 100% match up to $1,000 x3

100% match up to $1,000 x3 Promo code: BOLCASINO

BOLCASINO Rollover: 30x

30x Min Deposit: $25

$25 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Game Variety

BetOnline’s great library exceeds 450 crypto gambling games and covers the main categories very well. The focus is definitely on online slots but players can also find plenty of table games, video poker machines, specialty games, and live dealer tables.

Customer Support

The BetOnline customer support team is available 24/7 to help out and offer assistance. Live chat is the best contact option and has the fastest response. There is also an option to call the team directly. As for email support, this can take a few hours at times.

Crypto Options

As the best crypto gambling site, BetOnline accepts a long list of coins. Bitcoin is the most popular choice, but there are also 15 other options available in the cashier. Crypto deposits are free and processed within 30 minutes.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $20 $500,000 Ethereum $0 $50 $100,000 Litecoin $0 $20 $100,000 Dogecoin $0 $20 $100,000

The most likable features: Free crypto deposits and payouts

Free crypto deposits and payouts Great range of gambling games

Great range of gambling games Three $1,000 bonuses for Bitcoin

Three $1,000 bonuses for Bitcoin Great for crypto gambling on sports

Great for crypto gambling on sports Frequent promotions on the site The least likable features: Doesn’t have a rewards program

2. Xbet – Lowest Wagering Requirement for BTC Gambling Bonuses

Xbet uses a modern interface to offer premium sports gambling and games. It makes it easy for new customers to sign up and jump right into the action. Moreover, the site fits very well on a smartphone as everything becomes more compact.

The focus is definitely on sports and the operator holds gambling contests for some of the major leagues. It allows registered users to enter for free or for a small fee to compete for large prizes. Some bonuses impress with their low wagering rates.

Bonuses & Promotions

The BTC gambling site has the same bonuses, regardless of the deposit method used. For fans of the games, this means a 200% match on the first deposit with a 40x rollover requirement. However, you should note that the 40x rate only applies to the bonus and not to the total sum, as is the case with most other crypto gambling sites in the USA.

Xbet’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 200% up to $500

200% up to $500 Deposit: 200% match up to $500

200% match up to $500 Promo code: XBC200

XBC200 Rollover: 40x bonus, 1x deposit

40x bonus, 1x deposit Min Deposit: $45

$45 Bonus expiry: 14 days

Game Variety

With around 200 games, Xbet doesn’t have as many options as other Bitcoin online gambling sites on our list. However, the variety across different types of games is good. It offers a great selection of 3D slots from Betsoft and additional table games from Nucleus. There is also a live casino for more action at tables with real dealers.

Customer Support

The Xbet help center makes it easy to find answers and get some extra details. We also recommend getting in touch with the support team by live chat if you run into any issues. However, you will have to sign in to use this feature. Alternatively, email support is provided through the contact form.

Crypto Options

For crypto gambling banking, Xbet accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Minimum deposits start from just $20 and the maximum limits can be improved with the customer level.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $20 $10,000 Bitcoin Cash $0 $20 $10,000 Litecoin $0 $20 $10,000 Ethereum $0 $20 $10,000

The most likable features: Rewarding 200% gambling bonus

Rewarding 200% gambling bonus Early lines for sports gambling online

Early lines for sports gambling online 7% rebate for gambling on horses

7% rebate for gambling on horses Live casino with tables open 24/7

Live casino with tables open 24/7 Top 256-bit SSL digital encryption The least likable features: Limited gambling games on the site

3. MyBookie – Top Crypto Gambling Site for Sports and Horse Racing

A crypto gambling site that encompasses a top-of-the-range sportsbook, a complete casino section with hundreds of gambling games, plus a dedicated racebook, MyBookie is an all-in-one stop for crypto gambling in the USA.

Unfortunately, the site doesn’t look all that impressive due to its dated design. This is especially true for the sports page. Beyond that, however, MyBookie has a secure cashier that enables deposits/withdrawals in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple & Ethereum, as well as generous bonuses, weekly promotions, and a solid support team on-call 24/7.

Bonuses & Promotions

New players can claim bonuses for each one of the mentioned categories on the site. These include a welcome package for online crypto gaming. Additional reload bonuses are available every week both at the sportsbook and casino and you should also check out the weekly tournaments with huge prizes.

MyBookie’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 50% up to $1,000

50% up to $1,000 Deposits: 100% match up to $1,000

100% match up to $1,000 Promo code: MYB50

MYB50 Rollover: 10x

10x Min Deposit: $50

$50 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Game Variety

The huge selection of games available in the casino allows MyBookie to compete with other leading BTC crypto gambling sites. The lobby can still use some work but the gaming options are quite impressive. In addition to the many slots, the site has a live casino with tables for live blackjack, live roulette, and live baccarat.

Customer Support

For answers and solutions to common issues, we recommend checking out the help center on the site. It is well-organized and you can easily find answers to your questions. For a more personal touch, the support team is available by phone, live chat, and email.

Crypto Options

As is the case with most gambling sites, Bitcoin is the primary crypto option at the cashier. However, you will also find more than a dozen other coins here, along with a few traditional payment methods.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $20 Depends on customer level Ethereum $0 $20 Depends on customer level Litecoin $0 $20 Depends on customer level Bitcoin Cash $0 $20 Depends on customer level

The most likable features: Complete range of gambling options

Complete range of gambling options $1,000 welcome bonus

$1,000 welcome bonus Gambling games from top providers

Gambling games from top providers Updated mobile site for iOS & Android

Updated mobile site for iOS & Android Extra promotions and reload bonuses The least likable features: The desktop site looks dated

4. BetUS – Up to $5,000 Cryptocurrency Gambling Bonus

Established in 1994, BetUS is one of the oldest crypto gambling sites in the USA. Despite its age, however, the site uses a modern platform that looks great and is easy to browse. The mobile layout keeps the same overall theme but changes the design to better fit handheld devices.

The operator is mostly known as one of the leading Bitcoin sports gambling sites, but it also hosts a complete gaming section. BetUS has some of the biggest bonuses in the business and some offers even combine bonuses for the two products on one deposit.

Bonuses & Promotions

Crypto gambling USA players have an advantage when it comes to bonuses at BetUS. The bonuses are much bigger than the ones for credit cards or other traditional payment methods. There is a 200% combined bonus of up to $2,500 that is great for sports and gaming. For casino players, the best bonus is:

BetUS’ Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 250% up to $5,000

250% up to $5,000 Deposit: 250% match up to $5,000

250% match up to $5,000 Promo code: CAS250

CAS250 Rollover: 30x

30x Min Deposit: $20

$20 Bonus expiry: 14 days

Game Variety

BetUS offers a collection of some of the best casino games. The 400+ options cover slots, blackjack, roulette, live games, specials, and video poker. The lobby shows the betting limits in advance, although these are in USD and not in BTC. Players can try out the gambling games in fun mode to practice for free or bet real money right away.

Customer Support

There are three contact options for customer support. We recommend using the live chat function on the site since it is quick and convenient. The phone support line is also great for quick assistance, while email support is better for non-urgent matters. The help section is a bit lacking as it doesn’t provide a lot of details for common issues.

Crypto Options

Although BetUS doesn’t accept that many cryptocurrencies for deposits, it does cover the big four. These are all eligible for the gambling bonuses mentioned above and the limits are great.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $10 $50,000 Bitcoin Cash $0 $10 $50,000 Litecoin $0 $10 $50,000 Ethereum $0 $10 $50,000

The most likable features: Massive crypto bonuses for gambling

Massive crypto bonuses for gambling Extra gaming promotions every week

Extra gaming promotions every week All cryptocurrency transactions are free

All cryptocurrency transactions are free Payouts processed seven days a week

Payouts processed seven days a week Gambling tournaments take place daily The least likable features: Not as many cryptos as other sites

5. Bovada – Best Site for Crypto Sports Gambling in the USA

Bovada is one of the most popular brands for crypto gambling in the US. The site was launched in 2011 as a Bodog successor. The online interface is very simple and to the point, hosting a massive sportsbook, a premium casino, and the biggest poker room in the nation.

The combination of these three products with secure crypto banking makes Bovada one of the top Bitcoin gambling sites. The sports section stands out in particular as the bookmaker can have over 200 betting options per match. It covers all of the major leagues in North America and big international events.

Bonuses & Promotions

The crypto gambling bonuses at Bovada are significantly larger than the standard offers. They also have reasonable terms and conditions that make it easier for players to withdraw the winnings. However, the wagering rate depends on the bonus.

Bovada’s Welcome Bonus:

Bonus amount: 125% up to $3,750

125% up to $3,750 Deposits: 125% match up to $1,250 x3

125% match up to $1,250 x3 Promo code: BTCCWB1250, BTC2NDCWB, BTC2NDCWB

BTCCWB1250, BTC2NDCWB, BTC2NDCWB Rollover: 25x, 50x, 50x

25x, 50x, 50x Min Deposit: $20

$20 Bonus expiry: 30 days

Game Variety

While Bovada doesn’t have the largest collection of gambling games on the site, it does have a good level of variety. Players can check out handpicked slots from RTG, Rival, Spinomenal, Woohoo Games, and other developers. It also has roulette, blackjack, and other popular games.

Customer Support

Customer support at Bovada is good but can use some improvements. Email responses take around 48 hours, which can be an issue. Luckily, live chat is generally instant and there is a help section on the site that answers the most frequently asked questions.

Crypto Options

Bovada has a long history of being one of the top legit Bitcoin gambling sites. The operator has recently added support for a few more popular cryptocurrencies in the cashier as alternatives for banking. The maximum limits are lower than some competitors, however, and not ideal for high rollers.

Crypto Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Bitcoin $0 $10 / 0.0002 BTC $5,000 Bitcoin Cash $0 $10 $5,000 Ethereum $0 $10 / 0.01 ETH $5,000 Litecoin $0 $10 / 0.01 LTC $5,000

The most likable features: Big crypto gambling welcome bonus

Big crypto gambling welcome bonus Loads of sports gambling markets

Loads of sports gambling markets Rewards program for the entire site

Rewards program for the entire site Doesn’t charge fees for crypto payouts

Doesn’t charge fees for crypto payouts Best BTC gambling site for poker online The least likable features: Not that many gambling games

Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos Compared

The best way to compare the top 10 Bitcoin gambling sites is to have all of them aligned. Here, we check out the number of games, the available cryptocurrencies, and the first deposit bonus:

Casino # Games Crypto Deposits Accepted Crypto Withdrawals Available Unique Crypto Deposit Bonus BetOnline 450+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dash, Dogecoin, +10 more Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dash, Dogecoin, +6 more 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 Bovada 180+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether 125% first deposit bonus up to $1,250 BetUS 400+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 250% first deposit bonus up to $5,000 SportsBetting.ag 450+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dash, Dogecoin, +10 more Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Dash, Dogecoin, +6 more 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,000 Xbet 200+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 200% first deposit bonus up to $500 MyBookie 200+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 150% first deposit bonus up to $750 Everygame 330+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 125% first deposit bonus up to $1,250 BUSR 200+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin 150% first deposit bonus up to $750 GT Bets 240+ Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple Bitcoin 100% first deposit bonus up to $500 Betanysports 350+ Bitcoin Bitcoin 20% casino rebate on overall losses

How Do We Rank the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites?

Our reviewing process covers multiple categories that influence the overall gaming experience. We don’t just want to recommend gambling sites that accept Bitcoin, but safe and trusted operators that provide premium products and services. These are the key aspects that we take into account when ranking the sites:

Bonuses

The bonuses are always important since they can help players gamble for longer, have more fun, and even win more. For this category, we check the bonus offers available on the platform and carefully review the terms. A good bonus doesn’t just have a big percentage or a large maximum limit, but also comes with reasonable terms and conditions.

All of the best Bitcoin gambling sites on our list have welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, and other promotions. The standard wagering requirement here is 30x for the total sum of the deposit and the bonus.

Game Offering

The next important aspect to consider is the range and variety of gambling crypto games available. The top sites offer plenty of slots, realistic table games, video poker machines, live dealer options, and additional specialty games. A rich offering ensures that more players can find the games they love.

For the best Bitcoin gambling sites in the USA, we also consider the other sections available. Having a sportsbook and a poker room on the same site with hundreds of games represents a big advantage.

Security & Safety

We pay extra attention to the online security measures during our reviews. Here, we check the gambling license, the encryption keys on the site, the reputation of the operator, and more. As a result, we only recommend trusted Bitcoin gambling sites that have been available in the USA for a long time.

We also check the banking system to make sure that withdrawals are handled properly. Payouts should be approved within a couple of days, but the top sites normally complete withdrawals in just one day. For extra safety, you might have to verify the account before cashing out.

Support

The customer support service often gets overlooked. However, we’ve found that it is a key part of a top crypto gambling site. Trusted operators have reliable support services to help players find answers and solve issues.

Customer support for crypto gambling should be available around the clock by live chat. Phone support is not widely available nowadays, but it is nice to have. As for email support, the typical response time is around 12 hours.

Is Gambling with Crypto Legal for Players in the US?

Crypto gambling in the USA isn’t regulated since operators are based offshore. This results in a gray market where players can register and bet without any issues. Crypto also allows for safe and secure deposits and withdrawals. Since you don’t have to worry about using a credit card, you can gamble online without worries.

Is Crypto Safe to Use as a Payment Method for Gambling?

Cryptocurrencies are generally safer to use as payment methods online than traditional payment options. That’s because you don’t have to enter any details on the site. Instead, you receive a unique QR code and you send the funds from your wallet.

You will have to make sure that you keep your wallet safe. Do this by backing up the security details so that you can still access the account even if you run into hardware problems. Using two-factor authentication is also great for making sure everything is safe.

The main issues with crypto gambling tend to revolve around online scams. Some sites can simply take your funds and not respect withdrawals or simply have unfair games. That is why it is very important to only go for online Bitcoin gambling sites that have been reviewed and approved by experts.

Most Popular Crypto Payment Methods

Some of the top gambling sites accept a variety of cryptocurrencies. You can learn a bit more about the most popular options below:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is by far the most popular option when it comes to crypto gambling. It is accepted at all of the featured sites on our list, both for deposits and withdrawals. As the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is the easiest to buy, trade, and sell.

Ethereum (ETH)

Although far behind BTC, Ethereum is the second most popular cryptocurrency. It does share some of the main features, like being completely decentralized. Smart contracts allow for safe and secure peer-to-peer network exchanges. Ethereum online casinos can come with large bonuses for new and existing players.

Litecoin (LTC)

Next up, we have Litecoin, a cryptocurrency that has been gaining a lot of momentum in recent years. It is already accepted at most of the top crypto gambling sites with free deposits and fast withdrawals. While it is similar to Bitcoin, Litecoin uses different mining algorithms that make it better for daily transactions.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

As the name suggests, Bitcoin Cash is very similar to Bitcoin, and so it has been quickly added to crypto gambling platforms. It uses verification nodes for transactions and also comes with a hard cap once 21 million assets are mined. BCH launched in 2017 and has faster transactions with smaller fees.

Ripple (XRP)

While most cryptocurrencies were designed for standard financial transactions, Ripple focuses more on the financial services industry. It is better suited to work with various institutions and handle large transactions quickly with low costs. Of course, it is also a solid choice for crypto gambling.

Tether (USDT)

Tether is quite different from the other cryptocurrencies we covered above. That’s because the main feature of USDT is that its value matches the United States Dollar (USD). Being tied to a fiat currency makes it more stable over time as it doesn’t lose value when compared to the local currency.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is not as popular for crypto gambling, but it is available on some of the top sites. The cryptocurrency was launched with a five-stage plan and uses proof of stake. Some regard it as the better version of Ethereum, but it hasn’t reached the same level of popularity among users just yet.

EOS

EOS is another quickly growing cryptocurrency that aims to rival Ethereum. Its primary feature is that it can have a lot more transactions per second. In fact, EOS is currently targeting over a million transactions. As of now, availability at crypto gambling sites is limited.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar has a blockchain that allows for transactions in multiple currencies. Users can even send USD on the network using the same security protocols. It maintains a level of anonymity but is not as good as some of the other crypto coins covered earlier.

Gambling on Crypto Games

Online gambling sites that accept Bitcoin can offer a wide range of gaming options. The biggest categories are:

Slots

Online slots are the most popular crypto gambling games and top sites can host hundreds of titles. While the core mechanics are often the same, slots cover a wide spectrum of themes and styles. They can also have special features, like free spins, wilds, scatters, bonus games, and progressive jackpots.

Table Games

When it comes to table games, blackjack and roulette are the most popular picks. Other options include Baccarat, Craps, and Poker. Some specialty table games are also worth checking out, like Red Dog, Rummy, and Casino War. Online table games come with realistic graphics that replicate the casino environment.

Video Poker

Video poker games are popular on the biggest Bitcoin gambling sites because they have high payout rates. The top variations are Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, Aces & Faces, Tens or Better, Joker Poker, and Aces & Eights. Some games can display over 25 hands per round to help players maximize the number of hands per hour.

Live Casino

Live casino games have certainly become popular online. Most of the entries on our Bitcoin gambling sites list offer live dealer tables for blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Users can join the tables and place bets with just a few clicks on the screen. The game includes a live video stream of the dealer and the action at the table.

Specialty Games

Other gambling games on crypto sites can include specialties, such as keno, bingo, scratchcards, and different shooters. The options here can offer large jackpots and the gameplay is generally very simple. However, the house edge is often bigger than in most table games.

How to Register & Play: Using Bitcoin at Casinos

With Bitcoin being available at all of our top crypto gambling sites, we will show you to deposit using the currency. The process is similar when using other cryptocurrencies as well. You will first need an account with funds on it. Then follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Create an Account

Go to the crypto gambling site of your choice and register an account. We will be using BetOnline for this example. On the site, the green “Join” button will bring up the registration form. Fill out the boxes and click on “Create Account”.

Step 2: Log in and Open the Cashier

Sign in on the site with your new account and go to the cashier. It should appear right away but you can also open it from the account menu.

Step 3: Select Bitcoin

You can take your pick from over 20 deposit options at BetOnline. We will be using Bitcoin, which is among the featured payment methods in the cashier. Click on it to go to the next screen.

Step 4: Enter the Bitcoin Gambling Bonus Code

You are eligible for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first Bitcoin deposit at BetOnline. Enter the code BOLCASINO for gaming or CRYPTO100 for sports gambling.

Step 5: Complete the Deposit

Enter the amount you wish to add, in USD, and click on the “Deposit Now” button. Scan the unique QR code with your BTC wallet or copy the address and then send the funds.

Mobile Gambling on Crypto Sites

The best BTC gambling sites are compatible with mobile devices in instant play. The sites have optimized layouts that fit very well on basically any iPhone or Android device. Furthermore, the banking process remains the same and the cashier is just as easy to use on mobile as it is on desktop computers.

Plus, you can also have your wallet and your Bitcoin gambling app on your phone for quick transactions. Simply follow the steps above and copy the deposit wallet address instead of scanning the code.

Bonuses & Promotions for Crypto Gambling

The top Bitcoin gambling sites with bonus offers can even have boosted deals for crypto, compared to traditional payment methods. As a result, you can get more by using a supported cryptocurrency than by depositing by credit card. These are the different types of bonuses and promotions that you can benefit from when playing online:

Welcome Bonus

A crypto gambling welcome bonus is exclusively available for new players after signing up. It is a match, usually ranging between 100% and 250%, based on the deposited amount. In most cases, you can only claim it on the first deposit. However, some Bitcoin gambling sites can have welcome packages with multiple deposit bonuses.

Free Spin Bonus

While standard crypto gambling bonuses give you bonus funds, a free spin offer will give you a set number of paid rounds on selected slots. These can be more advantageous for small deposits since you only have to meet the minimum limit for the full bonus. A good example is BUSR, with 200 free spins on every crypto deposit of $100 or more.

Top Up or Reload Bonus

Reload bonuses are very common on the best crypto gambling sites. These are available on the following deposits after claiming the welcome bonus. Some reload deals can only be claimed on specific days. For example, XBet has a standard 50% reload bonus of up to $500 and a weekend offer of 100% up to $1,000.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are quite rare nowadays. For most promotions with no deposit rewards, you still have to complete some requirements. A great example is the $30,000 Wheel of Fortune campaign at Everygame. It offers $1,000 in prizes every day and you just have to play any game to enter the random draw.

Top 3 Benefits with Crypto Gambling Sites

Using a cryptocurrency for gambling online comes with multiple benefits. We will go through the main ones below, however, the decision comes down to your personal preferences. Some aspects can be more important than others for individual players.

Fast Payouts – Crypto gambling withdrawals are generally much quicker than bank transfers or other traditional methods. You can expect to receive the funds in as little as a few minutes once approved by the operator. Transaction Fees – The top BTC gambling sites have free deposits and withdrawals when using crypto. This can help you save money, especially since some banking methods can have transaction fees of over $100. Anonymity – With crypto gambling, you don’t have to enter your credit card details or bank account information. You get a wallet address from the operator and can send the money in complete anonymity.

Helpful Tips When Choosing the Best Crypto Gambling Site

If you are still having difficulties picking the perfect crypto gambling site, we recommend following these tips:

Set your priorities: Do you want to play games or gamble on sports? Do you want hundreds of slots or more table games? Answer these questions and narrow down the gambling sites based on their offerings.

Do the homework: Finding the right crypto gambling platform is all about research. Luckily, you don’t have to explore all sites to collect data. We provide expert Bitcoin gambling sites reviews for a quick and easy way to learn the key aspects before joining.

Be realistic with bonuses: We’ve seen that some of the best Bitcoin gambling sites can have bonuses of up to $5,000. While this sounds great, it may not actually matter to you. Look for bonuses that match your bankroll and pay extra attention to the terms.

Crypto Gambling: What is the Best eWallet to Use?

To use a cryptocurrency to gamble online, you will need a wallet where you can store your coins for deposits and then withdraw the winnings to. There are multiple options in this category and you can learn more about the best picks right here:

Blockstream Green – Arguably the best mobile wallet on the market that is available on both Android and iOS. It has a stylish design and extra security features, such as two-factor authentication.

– Arguably the best mobile wallet on the market that is available on both Android and iOS. It has a stylish design and extra security features, such as two-factor authentication. BRD – Formerly known as Bread, the BRD wallet can be the perfect Bitcoin gambling app for mobile devices. It uses a standalone client that provides more security and better stability.

– Formerly known as Bread, the BRD wallet can be the perfect Bitcoin gambling app for mobile devices. It uses a standalone client that provides more security and better stability. Electrum – The Electrum Bitcoin Wallet is one of the most popular picks in the desktop segment. It uses encrypted keys and comes with some added features, like No Lock-in, Instant On, and other add-ons.

– The Electrum Bitcoin Wallet is one of the most popular picks in the desktop segment. It uses encrypted keys and comes with some added features, like No Lock-in, Instant On, and other add-ons. Blockchain.info – This is a web wallet that you can access from basically any computer or mobile device. It still maintains high-security measures and you can use extra authentication to make sure your coins are safe.

Crypto Glossary – Terms You Need to Know

The world of crypto gambling comes with a few terms that you should know in order to avoid misunderstandings. These are the most common ones:

Altcoin – Stands for “alternative coin”, a term used to describe any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin.

– Stands for “alternative coin”, a term used to describe any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin. Blockchain – A distributed ledger technology for crypto data and transfers.

– A distributed ledger technology for crypto data and transfers. BTC-Friendly – Describes a crypto gambling site that accepts Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals.

– Describes a crypto gambling site that accepts Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals. Fiat – Used to describe any currency issued by a government, like the USD and EUR.

– Used to describe any currency issued by a government, like the USD and EUR. Hard Cap – The maximum limit for funds on a given project.

– The maximum limit for funds on a given project. HODL – A popular crypto slang term that promotes the concept of not selling crypto. Stands for “hold”.

– A popular crypto slang term that promotes the concept of not selling crypto. Stands for “hold”. KYC – Stands for “Know Your Customer” and refers to a security system in which the operator requires players to verify their personal details.

– Stands for “Know Your Customer” and refers to a security system in which the operator requires players to verify their personal details. mBTC – The 1,000th part of a Bitcoin, commonly used for smaller transactions. 1,000 mBTC = 1 BTC.

– The 1,000th part of a Bitcoin, commonly used for smaller transactions. 1,000 mBTC = 1 BTC. Mining – The process through which a computer runs calculations, and verifies and adds new data to the network in exchange for coins.

– The process through which a computer runs calculations, and verifies and adds new data to the network in exchange for coins. Private Key – A unique and lengthy series of digits used to generate a receiving address and sign transactions.

– A unique and lengthy series of digits used to generate a receiving address and sign transactions. Proof of Stake – A crypto mechanism where users receive coins on block validations based on the amount they own at stake.

– A crypto mechanism where users receive coins on block validations based on the amount they own at stake. Stablecoin – A cryptocurrency type that maintains a similar value to fiat currencies.

– A cryptocurrency type that maintains a similar value to fiat currencies. Transactions Per Second – The total number of transactions that a crypto blockchain network can process in one second.

– The total number of transactions that a crypto blockchain network can process in one second. Verification Code – A short key that is only available for a limited time, used to log in to an account during two-factor authentication.

– A short key that is only available for a limited time, used to log in to an account during two-factor authentication. Wallet – A crypto wallet is a software application that holds coins and can be used to transfer funds to other wallets.

The Best Crypto Site in the US is BetOnline

BetOnline is the top pick for Bitcoin gambling in the USA in 2022 because it offers a complete range of options. You can check out the sports, the hundreds of games, and even play poker. All of this and more becomes available after a quick and safe crypto deposit.

Furthermore, BetOnline is one of the most trusted gambling brands in the nation, with decades of experience. It has 100% bonuses for new players and stands out among the best Bitcoin gambling sites with slots from top developers. Deposits in BTC can go up to $500,000 and transactions are always free.

