Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Two juveniles in custody after crashing stolen car on U.S. 29

Crystal Graham
Published date:
car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

Two juveniles are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning at 8:20 a.m. in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, an off-duty officer on Seminole Trail located a Volkswagen Jetta that had been reported stolen on Sunday.

The officer, police say, attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and the driver fled, leading to a short pursuit on U.S. 29.

The driver crashed the vehicle in the area of Seminole Trail and Woodbrook Drive.

No one was injured in the crash.

ACPD took a 14-year-old and 16-year-old into custody. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact ACPD’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

