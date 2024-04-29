Albemarle County: Two juveniles in custody after crashing stolen car on U.S. 29

Two juveniles are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle Monday morning at 8:20 a.m. in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, an off-duty officer on Seminole Trail located a Volkswagen Jetta that had been reported stolen on Sunday.

The officer, police say, attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and the driver fled, leading to a short pursuit on U.S. 29.

The driver crashed the vehicle in the area of Seminole Trail and Woodbrook Drive.

No one was injured in the crash.

ACPD took a 14-year-old and 16-year-old into custody. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact ACPD’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807.