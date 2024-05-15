Waynesboro Schools continues to await details of finalized 2025 Virginia budget

The Virginia General Assembly met Monday and finalized the 2025 budget, however, localities have yet to receive details about the impact of the budget.

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell told the school board at its regular meeting Tuesday night that from what he has heard “K -12 education seems to be largely the same as it was in the final budget from the General Assembly.” The state budget includes a 3 percent raise, as promised, for Virginia teachers.

Thanks to sales tax, Cassell said revenue in Virginia is up.

He expects if the state’s budget affects Waynesboro Schools it will affect programs, not personnel. The school system plans to issue contracts for employees before the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“It’s pretty limited knowledge, but the good news is [the budget] passed with apparently minimally amendments to K-12 education,” Cassell said.