Authorities searching for Amherst County woman missing since June 2023

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 46-year-old female.

Elsie May Helmick Wiggington was last seen in June 2023 in Amherst. According to her family, Wiggington is a mother and grandmother and would never disappear without making contact with someone. She’s been a registered nurse for 20 years and has dedicated her life to helping others. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Elsie’s whereabouts, contact Lt. Jones with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 946-9300.