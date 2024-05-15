Countries
Authorities searching for Amherst County woman missing since June 2023
Public Safety, Virginia

Authorities searching for Amherst County woman missing since June 2023

Chris Graham
Published date:

Elsie May Helmick Wiggington The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 46-year-old female.

Elsie May Helmick Wiggington was last seen in June 2023 in Amherst. According to her family, Wiggington is a mother and grandmother and would never disappear without making contact with someone. She’s been a registered nurse for 20 years and has dedicated her life to helping others. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Elsie’s whereabouts, contact Lt. Jones with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 946-9300.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

