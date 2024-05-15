Countries
Local, Public Safety

Narcotics detectives arrest Waynesboro man after search found meth, cash, stun gun

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Bobby Miller The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested a 72-year-old Waynesboro man after a narcotics investigation that allegedly uncovered drugs inside his vehicle.

Bobby Miller has been charged with two felonies and is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

According to police, on Thursday, May 9, narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Miller. During the stop, detectives discovered around 190 grams of suspected methamphetamine concealed in a hidden compartment inside the vehicle.

Police also seized an undisclosed amount of money and a stun gun from the car.

Miller has been charged with:

  • Felony – 18.2-248(H): Possession with intent to distribute over 100g of methamphetamine
  • Felony – 18.2-308.2: Possession of a stun weapon after being convicted of a felony offense

 

