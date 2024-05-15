Countries
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man sentenced to more than two years in prison for 2023 firearm charges

Crystal Graham
A Richmond man was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Nathaniel Jay Brown, 35, has multiple felony convictions and cannot legally possess a firearm.

According to court documents, on Sept. 5, 2023, Henrico County Police officers performed a traffic stop on Brown after observing him committing traffic infractions.

During the traffic stop and in response to an officer’s questions, Brown indicated that he was in possession of a firearm.

After Brown got out of the vehicle, the officer retrieved from Brown’s waistband a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun with a fully loaded magazine.

Brown had a similar charge against him previously: a 2013 conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

