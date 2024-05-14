Virginia motorcyclist’s life in jeopardy after dump truck driver causes collision

A 23-year-old male from Berryville suffered life-threatening injuries Monday after his motorcycle was struck by a dump truck on Route 7 in Clarke County.

The motorcyclist was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a helmet. His name has not been released.

According to Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened May 13 at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Harry Byrd Highway and Pine Grove Road (Route 679).

A 2006 Kenworth dump truck was traveling south on Route 679 when it stopped at a stop sign.

As the truck proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of Route 7, it collided with the 1996 Honda motorcycle, which was traveling west, according to VSP.

The driver of the dump truck, Don Robinson, 61, of Gore, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. He has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.