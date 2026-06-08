Augusta County: Updated VDOT road work, maintenance schedule

We have the updated schedule for road construction and maintenance in Augusta County from the folks at VDOT for the week of June 8-12.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night. Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 1.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 236 , northbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (June 7-8).

, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (June 7-8). *UPDATE* Mile marker 208 to 211 , northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 215 to 217 , northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 220 to 219 , southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating southbound lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating southbound lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *NEW* Mile marker 233 to 234 , northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures mile marker 236 to 238 for barrier relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Primary/secondary roads

*NEW* Route 11 (Commerce Road) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Staunton city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for sign work, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

(Commerce Road) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Staunton city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for sign work, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

(Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30. Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 25.

(Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 25. Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

(East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30. Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona)– Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Laurel Hill Road, Verona)– Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. *UPDATE* Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) and Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) for rock and soil testing at Back Creek bridge, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) and Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) for rock and soil testing at Back Creek bridge, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Bath County line and Route 688 (Hodges Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Ramsey Draft, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(Deerfield Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Bath County line and Route 688 (Hodges Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Ramsey Draft, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 701 (Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

(Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30. Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.

(Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30. Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona)– Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

(Mill Place Parkway, Verona)– Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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