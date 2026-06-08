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Home Augusta County: Updated VDOT road work, maintenance schedule
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Augusta County: Updated VDOT road work, maintenance schedule

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © monticellllo/Shutterstock

We have the updated schedule for road construction and maintenance in Augusta County from the folks at VDOT for the week of June 8-12.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website. 

Interstate 64 

  • *NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday night.
  • Mile marker 94 to 97, eastbound– Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of July 1.

Interstate 81 

  • *NEW* Mile marker 206 to 236, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for mowing operations, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday nights (June 7-8).
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 208 to 211, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 215 to 217, northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 220 to 219, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating southbound lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.
  • *NEW* Mile marker 233 to 234, northbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • *UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures mile marker 236 to 238 for barrier relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Primary/secondary roads

  • *NEW* Route 11 (Commerce Road) – Southbound right shoulder closure between Staunton city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for sign work, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
  • Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.
  • Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through night of June 25.
  • Route 340(East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.
  • Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona)– Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.
  • *UPDATE*Route 624 (Mount Torrey Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1607 (Inch Run Lane) and Route 1601 (Featherstone Drive) for rock and soil testing at Back Creek bridge, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • *NEW*Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control between Bath County line and Route 688 (Hodges Draft Lane) for maintenance to bridge over Ramsey Draft, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road)– Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.
  • Route 657(Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.
  • Route 701 (Howardsville Road)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.
  • Route 834(Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 634 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 30.
  • Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona)– Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.
  • Various roads– Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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