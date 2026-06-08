We have the updated schedule for road construction and maintenance in Rockbridge County from the folks at VDOT for the week of June 8-12.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Interstate 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 51 to 55, eastbound– Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Exit 188A , northbound– Right shoulder closures on the off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound– Right shoulder closures on the off-ramp for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Mile marker 178 to 177 , southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, southbound– Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Wednesday night.

Primary/secondary roads

Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Temporary bridge with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern 24/7 between Route 647 (Unexpected Road) and Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) for bridge replacement, through July 9.

(Big Hill Road) – Temporary bridge with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern 24/7 between Route 647 (Unexpected Road) and Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) for bridge replacement, through July 9. Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

– Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Various roads– Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

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