Hampton man given two life sentences for sexual abuse confirmed innocent after victim recants

In 2019, Keshawn Duffy of Hampton was wrongfully sentenced to two life sentences on two counts of forcible sodomy after his ex-girlfriend’s young son reported that Duffy had sexually abused him.

Attorney General Jason Miyares has filed a notice with the Virginia Court of Appeals supporting Keshawn Duffy’s innocence and request for a writ of actual innocence. After Duffy’s trial, the victim recanted his testimony multiple times and has since recanted under oath.

Additional evidence has also indicated that the victim was pressured by his mother to falsely accuse Duffy. Following an evidentiary hearing, the Office of the Attorney General believes Duffy’s innocence and supports his request for a writ of actual innocence.

“A free and just society owns up to its wrongdoings and has steps to correct them. Virginia’s writ of actual innocence process is intended to right those wrongs. It’s never too late to deliver justice, and I’m proud to stand alongside Keshawn Duffy in his fight for his innocence,” Miyares said.