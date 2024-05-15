Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia secures $1.5M in grant funding for economic development projects
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Virginia secures $1.5M in grant funding for economic development projects

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today that he is recommending four projects for funding by the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC), totaling $1.5 million in grants.

SCRC will finalize approval of the project awards later this year.

“The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission supports job creation, affordable housing, increasing infrastructure and improving the lives of the over 51 million residents of the region,” Youngkin said. “These funds will support locally driven projects that will spur economic development and help foster strong, vibrant communities.”

The SCRC is a federal-state partnership authorized in the 2008 Farm Bill to promote and encourage economic development in areas of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development and natural resources, as well as workforce and labor development. SCRC’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities and improve the lives of individuals who reside in the 428 counties of the seven-state region.

“By funding these, we are able to support economic growth and improve the quality of life for those who call this region home,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “We are taking proactive steps to foster the economic growth of the region, address its unique challenges and commit to its ongoing prosperity.”

“SCRC grants are an important resource for the ongoing support efforts for the Southeast Crescent region of Virginia,” said Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Director Bryan Horn. “The program’s flexibility allows us to offer targeted assistance in community-identified areas, filling in funding gaps and offering holistic support.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 New Waynesboro High School hire left Ohio job due to sexual-misconduct allegations
2 Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaching U.S.; will it return to Virginia this summer?
3 Tony Bennett has two years left on his contract: What does this mean for UVA Basketball?
4 Waynesboro traffic garden, greenway to provide a safe space to learn to ride a bike
5 Mailbag: Readers weigh in on Shonn Bell-Waynesboro High School football story

Latest News

Economy, Local

CAVA dips, spreads carry ‘the essence of Augusta County’s agricultural roots’ from Verona facility

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change
Climate, Health, Local

UVA Health University Medical Center’s Battle Building earns national award for sustainability

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA Health University Medical Center’s Battle Building has earned the 2024 Greening the OR Recognition Award.

donald trump
Politics, US & World

Trump defends puppy-killer Noem: ‘She had a bad week. We all have bad weeks’

Chris Graham

Disgraced ex-president Donald Trump, yapping his gums in an interview with MAGA media sycophants Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, dismissed the story about possible running mate Kristi Noem, which was predictable.

Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools continues to await details of finalized 2025 Virginia budget

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local, Politics, Schools

Heads need to roll: It’s time for a change in leadership at Waynesboro Public Schools

Chris Graham
incoming call unknown
Public Safety, Virginia

Fairfax man and co-conspirators defraud retailers, elderly victims of $1.25M

Crystal Graham
9 mm gun and bullets
Public Safety, Virginia

Henrico man pleads guilty to armed robberies involving theft of cash, Snickers, vapes

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status