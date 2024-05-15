Virginia receives more than $551M in funding for housing assistance

The state of Virginia received $551.9 million in renewal funding for the Housing Choice voucher program. This funding will help Public Housing Authorities continue to provide assistance to families and individuals who are in need of affordable housing options.
Some of the localities receiving funding were Harrisonburg ($6,254,936), Charlottesville ($5,784,447), Albemarle County ($3,452,414), Waynesboro ($2,581,063) and Staunton ($1,545,129).
“These housing choice vouchers will offer more families the necessary relief they need to have continued access to safe, affordable housing options and increase our nation’s housing supply,” said Adrianne Todman, Housing and Urban Development acting secretary. “Currently, this country is in a housing deficit as we are 2 million homes short of the amount needed and as HUD’s single largest investment in affordable housing, public housing authorities will have the ability to provide more housing options to their constituents and continue to combat this nation’s housing affordability crisis.
“Together, we’re not just addressing homelessness; we’re building pathways to prosperity and fostering vibrant, inclusive neighborhoods. Let’s continue to champion affordable housing and create communities where everyone has a place to call home.”
Since last year, the HCV program saw a $2 billion increase in funding to help maintain housing vouchers for families across the country.
Since 2022, this budget allocation has grown nearly 20 percent allowing the value of a Housing Choice voucher to keep pace with rising rental costs and helping to make sure that voucher holders can continue to access neighborhoods of opportunity.
“The HCV program is the most successful rental program ever conceived,” said Richard J. Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary for public and Indian housing.
“Not only do housing vouchers free up income for basic needs, but when families are able to live in stable, affordable housing in low-poverty communities, we see higher cognitive test scores and educational outcomes for children and increased chances of attending college and earning more as adults.”
Vouchers assist families in need of housing including families with children, older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, making it the most effective intervention to reduce homelessness and housing instability.
Housing vouchers offer families flexibility and a wider range of affordable housing options in communities with better schools, or access to jobs or other opportunities, but landlords must be willing to accept vouchers for them to be effective.
Virginia localities who received funding
|Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$18,336,328
|Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$1,376,448
|Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$28,095,258
|Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$26,272,045
|Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$4,848,597
|Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$47,198,539
|Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$35,170,522
|Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$8,386,435
|Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$15,788,064
|Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$17,426,310
|Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$7,395,931
|Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$6,254,936
|Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$643,717
|Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$5,784,447
|Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$29,806,649
|Franklin Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$2,323,595
|Fairfax Co Red & Housing Authority
|$79,564,204
|Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$7,712,991
|Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$648,000
|Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$2,581,063
|Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$1,545,129
|Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$3,333,282
|Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$12,542,816
|Arlington County Dept of Human Services
|$19,116,935
|Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$1,094,567
|Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$611,698
|Abingdon Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|$398,693
|Lee County Housing Authority
|$1,857,222
|Loudoun County Housing Services
|$9,090,933
|Albemarle County/Dept. of Finance
|$3,452,414
|Covington Redev & Housing Authority
|$255,618
|Big Stone Gap Redevelopment And
|$629,991
|City of Virginia Beach
|$22,991,448
|Accomack-Northhampton Regional Housing Authority
|$2,662,473
|James City County Housing & Community Development
|$1,580,719
|People Incorporated of Southwest Virginia
|$407,171
|Buckingham Housing Development Corporation
|$587,313
|Prince William County
|$29,231,016
|Virginia Housing Development Authority
|$94,991,469
