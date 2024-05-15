Virginia receives more than $551M in funding for housing assistance

The state of Virginia received $551.9 million in renewal funding for the Housing Choice voucher program. This funding will help Public Housing Authorities continue to provide assistance to families and individuals who are in need of affordable housing options.

Some of the localities receiving funding were Harrisonburg ($6,254,936), Charlottesville ($5,784,447), Albemarle County ($3,452,414), Waynesboro ($2,581,063) and Staunton ($1,545,129).

“These housing choice vouchers will offer more families the necessary relief they need to have continued access to safe, affordable housing options and increase our nation’s housing supply,” said Adrianne Todman, Housing and Urban Development acting secretary. “Currently, this country is in a housing deficit as we are 2 million homes short of the amount needed and as HUD’s single largest investment in affordable housing, public housing authorities will have the ability to provide more housing options to their constituents and continue to combat this nation’s housing affordability crisis.

“Together, we’re not just addressing homelessness; we’re building pathways to prosperity and fostering vibrant, inclusive neighborhoods. Let’s continue to champion affordable housing and create communities where everyone has a place to call home.”

Since last year, the HCV program saw a $2 billion increase in funding to help maintain housing vouchers for families across the country.

Since 2022, this budget allocation has grown nearly 20 percent allowing the value of a Housing Choice voucher to keep pace with rising rental costs and helping to make sure that voucher holders can continue to access neighborhoods of opportunity.

“The HCV program is the most successful rental program ever conceived,” said Richard J. Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary for public and Indian housing.

“Not only do housing vouchers free up income for basic needs, but when families are able to live in stable, affordable housing in low-poverty communities, we see higher cognitive test scores and educational outcomes for children and increased chances of attending college and earning more as adults.”

Vouchers assist families in need of housing including families with children, older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, making it the most effective intervention to reduce homelessness and housing instability.

Housing vouchers offer families flexibility and a wider range of affordable housing options in communities with better schools, or access to jobs or other opportunities, but landlords must be willing to accept vouchers for them to be effective.

Virginia localities who received funding

Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority $18,336,328 Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,376,448 Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority $28,095,258 Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority $26,272,045 Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority $4,848,597 Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority $47,198,539 Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority $35,170,522 Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $8,386,435 Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority $15,788,064 Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority $17,426,310 Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $7,395,931 Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $6,254,936 Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority $643,717 Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $5,784,447 Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority $29,806,649 Franklin Redevelopment & Housing Authority $2,323,595 Fairfax Co Red & Housing Authority $79,564,204 Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $7,712,991 Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $648,000 Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority $2,581,063 Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,545,129 Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $3,333,282 Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority $12,542,816 Arlington County Dept of Human Services $19,116,935 Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,094,567 Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $611,698 Abingdon Redevelopment & Housing Authority $398,693 Lee County Housing Authority $1,857,222 Loudoun County Housing Services $9,090,933 Albemarle County/Dept. of Finance $3,452,414 Covington Redev & Housing Authority $255,618 Big Stone Gap Redevelopment And $629,991 City of Virginia Beach $22,991,448 Accomack-Northhampton Regional Housing Authority $2,662,473 James City County Housing & Community Development $1,580,719 People Incorporated of Southwest Virginia $407,171 Buckingham Housing Development Corporation $587,313 Prince William County $29,231,016 Virginia Housing Development Authority $94,991,469

