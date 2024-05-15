Countries
Home Virginia receives more than $551M in funding for housing assistance
Economy, Virginia

Virginia receives more than $551M in funding for housing assistance

Crystal Graham
Published date:
front door with keychain of house
(© Shisu_ka – stock.adobe.com)

The state of Virginia received $551.9 million in renewal funding for the Housing Choice voucher program. This funding will help Public Housing Authorities continue to provide assistance to families and individuals who are in need of affordable housing options.

Some of the localities receiving funding were Harrisonburg ($6,254,936), Charlottesville ($5,784,447), Albemarle County ($3,452,414), Waynesboro ($2,581,063) and Staunton ($1,545,129).

“These housing choice vouchers will offer more families the necessary relief they need to have continued access to safe, affordable housing options and increase our nation’s housing supply,” said Adrianne Todman, Housing and Urban Development acting secretary. “Currently, this country is in a housing deficit as we are 2 million homes short of the amount needed and as HUD’s single largest investment in affordable housing, public housing authorities will have the ability to provide more housing options to their constituents and continue to combat this nation’s housing affordability crisis.

“Together, we’re not just addressing homelessness; we’re building pathways to prosperity and fostering vibrant, inclusive neighborhoods. Let’s continue to champion affordable housing and create communities where everyone has a place to call home.”

Since last year, the HCV program saw a $2 billion increase in funding to help maintain housing vouchers for families across the country.

Since 2022, this budget allocation has grown nearly 20 percent allowing the value of a Housing Choice voucher to keep pace with rising rental costs and helping to make sure that voucher holders can continue to access neighborhoods of opportunity.

“The HCV program is the most successful rental program ever conceived,” said Richard J. Monocchio, principal deputy assistant secretary for public and Indian housing.

“Not only do housing vouchers free up income for basic needs, but when families are able to live in stable, affordable housing in low-poverty communities, we see higher cognitive test scores and educational outcomes for children and increased chances of attending college and earning more as adults.”

Vouchers assist families in need of housing including families with children, older adults, veterans and people with disabilities, making it the most effective intervention to reduce homelessness and housing instability.

Housing vouchers offer families flexibility and a wider range of affordable housing options in communities with better schools, or access to jobs or other opportunities, but landlords must be willing to accept vouchers for them to be effective.

Virginia localities who received funding

Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority $18,336,328
Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,376,448
Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority $28,095,258
Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority $26,272,045
Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority $4,848,597
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority $47,198,539
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority $35,170,522
Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $8,386,435
Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority $15,788,064
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority $17,426,310
Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $7,395,931
Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $6,254,936
Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority $643,717
Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $5,784,447
Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority $29,806,649
Franklin Redevelopment & Housing Authority $2,323,595
Fairfax Co Red & Housing Authority $79,564,204
Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority $7,712,991
Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority $648,000
Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority $2,581,063
Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,545,129
Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $3,333,282
Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority $12,542,816
Arlington County Dept of  Human Services $19,116,935
Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority $1,094,567
Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority $611,698
Abingdon Redevelopment & Housing Authority $398,693
Lee County Housing Authority $1,857,222
Loudoun County Housing Services $9,090,933
Albemarle County/Dept. of Finance $3,452,414
Covington Redev & Housing Authority $255,618
Big Stone Gap Redevelopment And $629,991
City of Virginia Beach $22,991,448
Accomack-Northhampton Regional Housing Authority $2,662,473
James City County Housing & Community Development $1,580,719
People Incorporated of Southwest Virginia $407,171
Buckingham Housing Development Corporation $587,313
Prince William County $29,231,016
Virginia Housing Development Authority $94,991,469

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

