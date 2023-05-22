Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newshud awards 2 million to chickahominy indian tribe funding to benefit 30 families
Virginia

HUD awards $2 million to Chickahominy Indian tribe, funding to benefit 30 families

Crystal Graham
Published date:
affordable housing
(© sommart – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2 million to the Chickahominy Indian tribe in Providence Forge through the Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) program.

The tribe will use the funds to rehabilitate the plumbing and electrical systems for 20 homes and acquire 10 homeownership modular units for low- and-moderate income tribal families.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to sharing resources with tribal communities so they can meet their own unique needs, ” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funding announced today will help make tribal communities safer, healthier and help families thrive.”

Thirty low- and moderate-income tribal families will benefit from the HUD funding.

“HUD’s goal is to ensure that our native communities and tribal families have decent housing, suitable living environments and economic opportunities,” said HUD Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles.

The ICDBG program is a competitive grant that provides a range of eligible activities on reservations and related areas.

Eligible activities include housing rehabilitation, land acquisition, roads, water and sewer facilities, and single or multipurpose community buildings.

For more information, visit www.hud.gov

Recent stories

HUD to distribute $7.5 million to Virginia for efforts to increase affordable housing

HUD announces grants, housing vouchers to address homelessness in Virginia

HUD awards $5 million to Newport News neighborhood revitalization initiative

HUD awards Arlington $3 million for homelessness efforts

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend
2 ‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring, with 300 open jobs
3 Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo
4 Reece Beekman impresses at NBA Draft Combine: He now has a decision to make
5 The only way this week’s ACC news makes sense: UVA, Virginia Tech, others end up in the SEC

Latest News

Fentanyl
Virginia

Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Robert Mosier resigns

Crystal Graham
virginia department of conservation and recreation
Virginia

Giles and Bland counties: Natural Area preserve doubles in size with state funding

Rebecca Barnabi

The Chestnut Ridge Natural Area Preserved is named after the American chestnut. The area has doubled in size with state funding.

uva fsu baseball
Sports

UVA’s Kyle Teel named ACC Player of the Year; VT lands Jack Hurley on All-ACC first team

Chris Graham

Virginia landed four players on the 2023 All-ACC first team, including ACC Player of the Year Kyle Teel. Virginia Tech had one first-team selection, slugging outfielder Jack Hurley.

rhonda vincent gathering in the gap
Culture

Gathering in the Gap returns May 27 with Rhonda Vincent, Dave Eggar, more

Crystal Graham
uva baseball
Sports

Virginia looking for deep run in Durham to add to resume for national seed

Chris Graham
politics protest
Local

‘Taking the Dis Out of Discourse’: How we can return to civility in American politics

Rebecca Barnabi
twitter
U.S./World

New Twitter CEO to face multiple challenges including free speech, Musk, Meta

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy