Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home State Police: Chesterfield woman dead after high-speed crash in Henrico
Public Safety, Virginia

State Police: Chesterfield woman dead after high-speed crash in Henrico

Crystal Graham
Published date:
henrico county crash
Picture courtesy of Virginia State Police.

A Chesterfield woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Henrico.

Lisa A. Coates, 51, was traveling at a high rate of speed when her 2010 Nissan Altima ran off the road to the right, struck a tree and overturned multiple times, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 11:18 p.m. on the Pocahontas Parkway (I-895) at Wilson Road.

Coates was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Coates died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
2 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
3 Rockingham County: Woman riding on hood of car dies after allegedly falling off the vehicle
4 Mailbag: Can Jay Woolfolk be the solution to Virginia’s pitching issues?
5 UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Latest News

Arts & Media, Local

Crimora Players present ‘Larceny and Old Lace’ to benefit Staunton resident with stage 4 cancer

Rebecca Barnabi
police car arrest lights
Public Safety, Virginia

Two dead following single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Fauquier County

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that left two people dead in Fauquier County on Wednesday.

handcuffs police arrest
Public Safety, Virginia

Grant funding available in Eastern District of Virginia for programs aimed at reducing violent crime

Crystal Graham

The Eastern District of Virginia has more than $500,000 in grant funding available to help fund programs that may help reduce violent crime in the Commonwealth.

climate change pollution
Climate, US & World

EPA’s new rules for power plants mean ‘an enormous transition’ from fossil fuels

Rebecca Barnabi
ivy road parking lot
Local, Public Safety

VDOT issues request for public comment on safety improvements to U.S. 250 in Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi
jmu
Local, Schools

JMU recognizes four Shenandoah Valley residents for public service work

Crystal Graham
shenandoah university arts center conceptual drawing winchester
Arts & Media, Schools, Virginia

$20 million gift to create performing and visual arts center at Shenandoah University

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status