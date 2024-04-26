State Police: Chesterfield woman dead after high-speed crash in Henrico

A Chesterfield woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Henrico.

Lisa A. Coates, 51, was traveling at a high rate of speed when her 2010 Nissan Altima ran off the road to the right, struck a tree and overturned multiple times, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 11:18 p.m. on the Pocahontas Parkway (I-895) at Wilson Road.

Coates was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Coates died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.