The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a suspect in a robbery at Sangerville Church of the Brethren in the Bridgewater area of Augusta County.

The burglary occurred on May 1 at 10:15 a.m. at the 26 Vance Road Church.

The ASCO is asking the public if you have any knowledge of who this subject may be, or if you have any knowledge of this burglary to contact the Deputy Stiltner at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (540) 245-5333.