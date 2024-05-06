Countries
Home Traffic Alert: Staunton begins annual milling, paving; expect delays
Local, Public Safety

Traffic Alert: Staunton begins annual milling, paving; expect delays

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Staunton has begun annual paving of certain city streets, which will continue for the next couple of months.

The streets to be milled and repaved are listed below. Motorists are advised to expect some delays and road closures. While streets are being repaved, parking will be limited.

The exact date, time and sequence of work are unknown. Setting an exact schedule is difficult because timing is subject to change as a result of inclement weather conditions and operational delays. When possible, cones will be placed along the streets one to two weeks before roadwork begins letting community members know a start date for that specific section of roadwork.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays, detours and minor interruptions. Motorists are also encouraged to allow extra travel time in the areas and to be mindful of city workers and crews.

Streets are chosen for repaving based on a variety of factors, including their condition and how recently they have been paved. VDOT also rides with Staunton employees along primary roads to further determine higher priority. The city coordinates closely with private utilities to prevent the paving of roads that are likely to be disturbed for utility work in the near future.

Any concerns about the paving should be directed to Staunton Public Works at 540-332-3892.

  • Rose Hill Circle from Baldwin Drive to Rainbow Drive
  • Stuart Street from Bridge Street to Montgomery Avenue
  • Peck Street from Montgomery Avenue to Austin Avenue
  • Chrysler Street from Austin Avenue to Hays Avenue
  • Fox Hill Dive from Essex Drive to end
  • Richardson Street from Stuart Street to West Johnson Street
  • Gray Avenue from Third Street to West Beverley Street
  • Guy Street from Ranson Street to Plunkett Street
  • Fourth Street from Grubert Avenue to D Street
  • Winchester Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Statler Boulevard
  • Bridge Street from C&O Flats to Middlebrook Avenue
  • Copeland Drive from Baldwin Drive to Rainbow Drive
  • Taylor Street from East Beverley Street to North Coalter Street
  • Chesley Place from North Belmore Avenue
  • Kinzley Court from Montgomery Avenue to end
  • Kalorama Street from Greenville Avenue to end
  • Nelson Street from Hampton Street to end
  • First Street from Gray Avenue to end
  • First Street from Gray Avenue to Highland Avenue
  • Orange Street from Villa Street to Grubert Avenue

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

