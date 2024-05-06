Traffic Alert: Staunton begins annual milling, paving; expect delays

The City of Staunton has begun annual paving of certain city streets, which will continue for the next couple of months.

The streets to be milled and repaved are listed below. Motorists are advised to expect some delays and road closures. While streets are being repaved, parking will be limited.

The exact date, time and sequence of work are unknown. Setting an exact schedule is difficult because timing is subject to change as a result of inclement weather conditions and operational delays. When possible, cones will be placed along the streets one to two weeks before roadwork begins letting community members know a start date for that specific section of roadwork.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays, detours and minor interruptions. Motorists are also encouraged to allow extra travel time in the areas and to be mindful of city workers and crews.

Streets are chosen for repaving based on a variety of factors, including their condition and how recently they have been paved. VDOT also rides with Staunton employees along primary roads to further determine higher priority. The city coordinates closely with private utilities to prevent the paving of roads that are likely to be disturbed for utility work in the near future.

Any concerns about the paving should be directed to Staunton Public Works at 540-332-3892.