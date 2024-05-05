Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of May 6-10

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

Route 671 (Davis Shop Road), road closed between Route 601 (Free Union Road) and Route 664 (Markwood Road) starting Monday. Please follow signed detour around the work area. Crews are replacing part of the bridge. Project completion date is June 7.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, starting Thursday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, starting Thursday.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the following areas.

Route 631 (Rio Road), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday.

Route 649 (Proffit Road), between U.S. 29 (Proffit Road) and Route 606 (Dickerson Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday.

(UPDATE) Vegetation control – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closure between mile marker 120 and mile marker 125 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 114 and mile marker 115 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Litter pick-up – Expect a mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 119 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Other construction – Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103 in the eastbound lanes

Interstate 64, between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the westbound lanes.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 128 and mile marker 132 in the eastbound lanes, nightly and daily, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Equipment installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 99 (Nelson County) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday, May 7, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (29 Bypass) – Survey work. Expect both shoulders and both ramps closed between the ramp to and from U.S. Business 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) and the ramp to and from U.S. 29 (29 Bypass) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect shoulder closures between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 648 (Clarks Tract) and Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) — Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Pothole patching. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 819 (Judge Lane) and Route 20 (Stony Point Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Road widening projects – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road), between Route 628 (Weslyn Drive) and Route 635 (Hazeland Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and the Culpeper Town line in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas.

S. Business 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between the Rappahannock County line and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road).

Fauquier County

(NEW) Mowing – Expect alternating lane, daily, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following: areas:

S. 17 (Winchester Road), between the ramp to and from Interstate 66 West and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Stafford County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), between Warrenton Town line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Equipment installation. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 23 and mile marker 24 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Other bridge work. Expect right shoulder closures between the off ramp at Exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Road), Sunday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 27 and mile marker 31 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Broadview Avenue) – Roadway improvements. Expect intermittent shoulder and sidewalk closures in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 635 (Hume Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Rappahannock County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 713 (Maidstone Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone beginning Monday at 7 a.m. Expected completion, May 31, 2024.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 645 (Jennings Loop) and the Orange County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Paving – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

S. 522 (Cross County Road), alternating lane closures between Route 663 (Owens Creek Road) and Minor Lane in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Pendleton Road), alternating lane closures between Route 665 (Mineral Avenue) and Route 605 (Willis Proffitt Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Cross County Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Broad Street) and Route 634 (Three Chopt Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 623 (Chopping Road) and Route 720 (Hensley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Johnson Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pavement marking repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 138 in the eastbound lanes, nightly and daily, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) and the Fluvanna County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 700 (Johnson Road) and Route 614 (Elk Creek Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Expected completion, May 24.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and the Greene County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed between Route 237 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 693 (Montpelier Road). Drivers should find an alternate route around the work zone. Expected completion date, May 17, 2024.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing. Expect alternating lane closures between the Culpeper County line and Route 612 (Hull School Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 635 (Hume Road) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (Lee Highway) – Road widening. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and Route 635 (Hume Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friady, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.