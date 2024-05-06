Podcast: Will we get a full NASCAR Cup Series season in 2024?

We just had the closest finish to a NASCAR Cup Series race in history – literally an inch separating Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher in Kansas on Sunday.

But there’s tension behind the scenes in NASCAR-land, with the private owners of the racing series and the owners of the race teams who want to share more in the TV money at odds over how they can move forward.

Rod Mullins and Chris Graham break down the business issues, and the exciting finish to Sunday’s race.

Podcast

Video

Link to the podcast on YouTube.

