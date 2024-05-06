Podcast: Will we get a full NASCAR Cup Series season in 2024?

We just had the closest finish to a NASCAR Cup Series race in history – literally an inch separating Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher in Kansas on Sunday.
But there’s tension behind the scenes in NASCAR-land, with the private owners of the racing series and the owners of the race teams who want to share more in the TV money at odds over how they can move forward.
Rod Mullins and Chris Graham break down the business issues, and the exciting finish to Sunday’s race.
Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.