Richmond man sentenced to 27 months in prison for possession of firearm as a felon
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond man sentenced to 27 months in prison for possession of firearm as a felon

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man was sentenced today to two years and three months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, at approximately 10 p.m. on August 3, 2023, Richmond Police observed Walter Lavelle Allen, 25, displaying a firearm in an Instagram story that Allen posted at approximately 8 p.m. At approximately 11:30 p.m., a Richmond Police officer on foot patrol on North 25th Street found Allen asleep in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle, with the firearm, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, under Allen’s leg. The officer secured the firearm and detained Allen.

On June 23, 2020, Allen was convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. As a previously convicted felon, Allen cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.



Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

