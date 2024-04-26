Richmond man sentenced to 27 months in prison for possession of firearm as a felon

A Richmond man was sentenced today to two years and three months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, at approximately 10 p.m. on August 3, 2023, Richmond Police observed Walter Lavelle Allen, 25, displaying a firearm in an Instagram story that Allen posted at approximately 8 p.m. At approximately 11:30 p.m., a Richmond Police officer on foot patrol on North 25th Street found Allen asleep in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle, with the firearm, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, under Allen’s leg. The officer secured the firearm and detained Allen.

On June 23, 2020, Allen was convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. As a previously convicted felon, Allen cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.