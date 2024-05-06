Clinch Mountain, Crooked Creek trophy trout week events cancelled for 2024

The trophy trout week events that typically happen in June at the Clinch Mountain and Crooked Creek fee fishing areas have been cancelled for 2024.

Approximately 40,000 trout tested positive for whirling disease and were euthanized in 2023. Also, last year’s drought put a strain on trout production.

Trout that would have been held for the trophy week events were stocked to meet the needs of the normal stocking season.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources hatchery staff are confident that good numbers of stock-size trout will be available throughout the fee fishing season.

DWR plans to resume the trophy trout week events at these two fee fishing areas during the 2025 season.

If you have questions, contact (276) 783 – 4860.