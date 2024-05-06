‘The backbone of the American economy’: McClellan celebrates small businesses

In honor of National Small Business Week, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan toured local small businesses in the Tri-Cities area of Virginia’s District 4.

During the tour, she met with local small business owners and entrepreneurs to hear their priorities and concerns, share updates about her work in Washington, and underscore the historic investments the Biden-Harris Administration has made.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. Here in the Tri-Cities, small business owners and entrepreneurs are creating new jobs, strengthening our local economy, and enriching our communities,” McClellan said. “It was wonderful to be out in the district today to meet with these inspiring small business owners, hear more about the challenges they face, and how I can best support them in Congress. I look forward to continued collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration, SoVA Chamber of Commerce, and Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce to ensure our local small businesses have the resources and support they need to thrive.”

McClellan visited the following local small businesses:

“Congresswoman McClellan’s commitment to supporting small businesses shines through as she visits Colonial Heights and Petersburg during Small Business Week,” John Brandt, Executive Director of Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said. “Her dedication to understanding the challenges and opportunities faced by our local entrepreneurs is commendable, and her presence is a testament to the importance of fostering a thriving small business community. Her visit not only brings attention to the incredible work being done by these businesses but also reinforces her commitment to their success. Together, let’s celebrate and support the backbone of our economy – our small businesses.”

Becky McDonough is CEO of the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce and she enjoyed meeting McClellan “and helping her get to know some of her small business constituents in mid-town Hopewell. One multi-generation, one long-time retail and a newly opened business. We appreciate her generous visit with us and look forward to solving some problems together.”

The Biden-Harris Administration has made historic investments to support America’s small businesses, including:

$178.6 billion investment in the small business economy – an increase of $15.7 billion from the previous fiscal year – and supports more than one million good-paying jobs in manufacturing, construction, research & development, technology, defense, and other vital industries. Minority-owned businesses across nearly all demographic categories also saw increased contracting dollars, underscoring the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity while growing the pie for all small business owners.

$76.2 billion to Small Disadvantaged Businesses (SDBs), totaling 12.1 percent of federal contracting dollars and surpassing the 12% goal for FY23 established by the Office of Management and Budget.

$32 billion to Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB), representing a nearly $4 billion increase from Fiscal Year 2022. The Administration surpassed its goal by nearly 70 percent, with a total of 5.07 percent of federal contracting dollars going to SDVOSB.

McClellan is a staunch advocate for small business owners. In Congress, she voted in support of the Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill, which provided $1.1 billion for the Small Business Administration, an increase of $30 million above fiscal year 2023 and $102 million above House Republicans’ initial bill. McClellan also supported H.R. 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act to empower small businesses to deduct the cost of U.S.-based research and development and restore full and immediate expensing for machine, equipment, and vehicle investments. In the FY2025 appropriations process, McClellan supports requests for robust funding for the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), Economic Development Administration (EDA), Women Business Centers, and Small Business Development Centers.