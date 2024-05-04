Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Grant program provides 10 Virginia communities with boost for summer travel season
Economy, Virginia

Grant program provides 10 Virginia communities with boost for summer travel season

Crystal Graham
Published date:
canoe in river
(© nullplus – stock.adobe.com)

Ten Virginia communities will launch new tourism programs to boost outdoor recreation, thanks in part to a Virginia Tourism grant.

The DRIVE Outdoor grant program provides up to $20,000 to each community for outdoor product development and expansion throughout the state.

In 2022, outdoor recreation contributed $11.3 billion to the Virginia economy and supported 125,000 jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“Tourism is a multibillion-dollar industry in Virginia and the programs developed by these Virginia communities will help them stay competitive with other destinations for visitor spending,” said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade.

The grants were allocated to projects that could help meet the consumer demand for the upcoming summer travel season. Projects include purchasing new outdoor recreation equipment for more rentals, increasing accessibility to outdoor recreation and outfitting opportunities, events or studies.

“Visitors come to Virginia for its wealth of outdoor recreation experiences that millions of people enjoy every year,’ said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The DRIVE Outdoor program will help these communities develop new projects that will attract new and returning visitors wanting an authentic outdoor recreation experience.”

DRIVE Outdoor communities awarded funding:

  • Alleghany Highlands
  • Danville City
  • Norfolk City
  • Northern Neck
  • Richmond Region Tourism
  • Smyth County
  • Town of Cape Charles
  • Town of Culpeper
  • Town of Damascus
  • Town of Kilmarnock

The DRIVE Outdoor grant program is closed for current applications.

To learn more about DRIVE, visit vatc.org/driveoutdoor.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro Schools defends hire of new football coach with two criminal convictions
2 Analysis: UVA dramatically behind its ACC, Power 5 peers in football spending
3 Staunton School Board chair resigns position amid PTA embezzlement allegation
4 Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia
5 Choose Medicare Act would move us a step closer to universal healthcare

Latest News

jalen warley acc
Sports

Bennett lands first 2024 transfer portal recruit: Florida State combo guard Jalen Warley

Chris Graham
steep canyon rangers
Arts & Media, Local

Lime Kiln Theater adds second night for Steep Canyon Rangers concert

Crystal Graham

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2024 concert series kick off on Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, with two performances from Steep Canyon Rangers and opener Zandi Holup.

uva basketball
Sports

‘Hoos not in the NBA: A look at how UVA Basketball alums are doing overseas

Chris Graham

In-house UVA Athletics staff writer Jeff White had a nice story on Virginia basketball alums playing overseas on the VirginiaSports.com website a couple of weeks back.

SVASC shenandoah valley animal services center proposed entrance
Local

Cost to move animal shelter to Verona higher than estimate; timeline is uncertain

Crystal Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Bertrand gives Richmond five scoreless innings in 4-0 win over Akron RubberDucks

Chris Graham
washington nationals
Sports

Jarlin Susana looks strong in 7-2 Fredericksburg Nationals win on Friday night

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Chayce McDermott strikes out 11 as Norfolk Tides finish off combined no-hitter

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status