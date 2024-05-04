Grant program provides 10 Virginia communities with boost for summer travel season

Ten Virginia communities will launch new tourism programs to boost outdoor recreation, thanks in part to a Virginia Tourism grant.

The DRIVE Outdoor grant program provides up to $20,000 to each community for outdoor product development and expansion throughout the state.

In 2022, outdoor recreation contributed $11.3 billion to the Virginia economy and supported 125,000 jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“Tourism is a multibillion-dollar industry in Virginia and the programs developed by these Virginia communities will help them stay competitive with other destinations for visitor spending,” said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade.

The grants were allocated to projects that could help meet the consumer demand for the upcoming summer travel season. Projects include purchasing new outdoor recreation equipment for more rentals, increasing accessibility to outdoor recreation and outfitting opportunities, events or studies.

“Visitors come to Virginia for its wealth of outdoor recreation experiences that millions of people enjoy every year,’ said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The DRIVE Outdoor program will help these communities develop new projects that will attract new and returning visitors wanting an authentic outdoor recreation experience.”

DRIVE Outdoor communities awarded funding:

Alleghany Highlands

Danville City

Norfolk City

Northern Neck

Richmond Region Tourism

Smyth County

Town of Cape Charles

Town of Culpeper

Town of Damascus

Town of Kilmarnock

The DRIVE Outdoor grant program is closed for current applications.

To learn more about DRIVE, visit vatc.org/driveoutdoor.