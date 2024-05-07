Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home HUD awards Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond $16.8M for public housing
Economy, Politics, Virginia

HUD awards Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond $16.8M for public housing

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
front door with keychain of house
(© Shisu_ka – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia will receive $55.5 million in Public Housing Repair funding, $16.8 million of which will go to PHAs in Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, applauded the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) announcement of $3.17 billion in Public Housing Repair funding to 2,756 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Too many hardworking families, young adults, and low-income Americans face housing insecurity,” McClellan said. “The Biden-Harris Administration and congressional Democrats are fighting to address America’s housing crisis and increase access to quality, affordable housing. I am thrilled the Department of Housing and Urban Development will deliver robust federal funding to Richmond, Petersburg, and Hopewell Public Housing Authorities. These funds will support large-scale improvements to public housing developments and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Virginians. I look forward to continued collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration to lower barriers to housing.”

Public Housing Repair funding is provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program. The program offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and modernize the public housing in their communities.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
2 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status
3 God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages
4 Augusta County School Board engaging in the old game of ‘smear the queer’

Latest News

airplane travel
Politics, Virginia

Virginia, Maryland lawmakers sound alarm on Senate approval to add flights to DCA

Rebecca Barnabi
Terry Short Jr.
Local, Politics

Unfinished business: Terry Short Jr. hopeful for another term on Waynesboro City Council

Crystal Graham

Terry Short Jr. has been knocking on doors and riding his bike around Waynesboro asking voters for their signature on his petition for a third term on city council.

health care
Health, Local

UVA Health to acquire Piedmont Family, a private Warrenton-based practice

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA Health plans to acquire Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the area since 1993.

road work
Local

Traffic alert: Expect overnight delays in Shenandoah County for Routes 600, 625

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Sports

UVA gets its guys from the transfer portal: How does the roster look for 2024-2025?

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Would you believe, more UVA Basketball transfer portal news? Welcome, Carter Lang

Chris Graham
homeless street tent
Health, US & World

Homelessness at record high numbers; legislators work to connect housing, mental health

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status