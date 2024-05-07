HUD awards Hopewell, Petersburg, Richmond $16.8M for public housing

Virginia will receive $55.5 million in Public Housing Repair funding, $16.8 million of which will go to PHAs in Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s District 4, applauded the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) announcement of $3.17 billion in Public Housing Repair funding to 2,756 public housing authorities (PHAs) in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“Too many hardworking families, young adults, and low-income Americans face housing insecurity,” McClellan said. “The Biden-Harris Administration and congressional Democrats are fighting to address America’s housing crisis and increase access to quality, affordable housing. I am thrilled the Department of Housing and Urban Development will deliver robust federal funding to Richmond, Petersburg, and Hopewell Public Housing Authorities. These funds will support large-scale improvements to public housing developments and make a meaningful difference in the lives of Virginians. I look forward to continued collaboration with the Biden-Harris Administration to lower barriers to housing.”

Public Housing Repair funding is provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program. The program offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and modernize the public housing in their communities.