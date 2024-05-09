Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Is Waynesboro still getting its museum? State budget leaves money out
Economy, Local

Is Waynesboro still getting its museum? State budget leaves money out

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Virginia Museum of Natural History
Images courtesy of the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Plans are on hold to build the Waynesboro campus of the Virginia Museum of Natural History after funding for construction has not been included in the state’s proposed biennial budget.

Plans for a two-story, 25,000-square-foot museum have been discussed in Waynesboro since 2014, and while the city and museum are “optimistic” the project will eventually happen, there is no guarantee.

Construction was initially put on hold due to the pandemic as the state reallocated funding for capital projects elsewhere. City officials expected funding to be included in the state’s biennial budget which has not been finalized.

While the budget hasn’t been adopted, Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said funding this cycle is “unlikely.”

“Unfortunately, it seems, at present, unlikely that funding for construction of the museum will be included in the next state biennial budget,” said Hamp. “It will be necessary to adjust the timeline for the project.”

When the project was first introduced, a summer 2025 completion date was the goal. Due to the delays, however, the construction start date was pushed back until 2025. Now, when and if the project will get off the ground, is anyone’s guess.

Hamp said that politics and state priorities come into play with the lack of funding.

“The less than desirable outcome is attributable to a changing political landscape, changing composition of the General Assembly, some guarded pessimism regarding the economy among legislators and evolving fiscal priorities in Richmond both in the legislative and executive branches,” Hamp told AFP.

Hamp said that the city and VMNH staff have maintained regular communication with local representatives in the General Assembly, the Governor’s office and key individuals in the Department of Education.

“Recently the final allocation of design/A&E funding was provided to the project,” Hamp said. “The full commitment to fund the design of the project, we believe, signals the credibility of and prospects for the project at the state level.”

Hamp said that work will continue to cultivate support among regional entities and “build support for the opportunity.”

“Our relationship with the VMNH spans more than a decade; the VMNH and city staff continue to be optimistic, even confident, about realizing success with this project,” said Hamp.

Once funding is allocated for construction of the Waynesboro campus, it will take approximately two years to build the museum planned at the corner of Main Street and Arch Avenue in downtown Waynesboro.

VMNH

Virginia Museum of Natural History presents two Thomas Jefferson Awards in Waynesboro
Published date: May 1, 2024 | 4:27 pm

‘Across the Commonwealth and beyond’: Waynesboro celebrates VMNH mobile exhibit
Published date: December 8, 2023 | 7:45 pm.

Waynesboro: Virginia Museum of Natural History mobile display unit coming on Thursday
Published date: October 25, 2023 | 10:15 am

Construction set to begin in 2025 on Museum of Natural History Waynesboro campus
Published date: October 12, 2023 | 4:33 pm

Planned Waynesboro museum funding awaits Commonwealth’s budget
Published date: February 2, 2023 | 4:39 pm

Waynesboro branch of Virginia Museum of Natural History is a ‘rebirth’ for the city
Published date: September 1, 2022 | 4:46 pm

VMNH names architecture firm for Waynesboro campus; groundbreaking targeted for 2024
Published date: August 30, 2022 | 4:50 pm

Virginia Museum of Natural History building ties with Waynesboro
Published date: July 2, 2021 | 10:46 am

Detailed planning of Virginia Museum of Natural History Waynesboro campus included in state budget
Published date: May 19, 2021 | 2:16 pm

City of Waynesboro, Virginia Museum of Natural History to host ceremonial sign unveiling, update on funding
Published date: May 16, 2021 | 10:44 am

Waynesboro’s Virginia Museum of Natural History branch stalled by pandemic
Published date: January 4, 2021 | 9:18 pm

Budget includes funding for design of Virginia Museum of Natural History Waynesboro campus
Published date: June 4, 2020 | 7:28 pm

Virginia Museum of Natural History Board of Trustees elects new chair, vice-chair
Published date: May 22, 2019 | 7:25 pm

Northam signs executive order transferring Virginia Museum of Natural History to Secretary of Education
Published date: May 14, 2019 | 12:00 pm

Waynesboro approves $1 million in incentives for Virginia Museum of Natural History
Published date: August 13, 2018 | 8:43 pm

Is Waynesboro going to do this history museum thing, or not?
Published date: July 16, 2018 | 12:44 pm

Center for Coldwaters Restoration, Virginia Museum of Natural History partnering in STEM initiative
Published date: April 24, 2018 | 6:26 pm

Virginia Museum of Natural History, City of Waynesboro ready to take next step on interpretive facility plans
Published date: July 24, 2014 | 2:46 pm

Video: Virginia Natural History Museum press event
Published date: July 24, 2014 | 3:43 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Severe weather in Virginia could cause flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts, tornado
2 Matt Gaetz will be in Charlottesville on Thursday to campaign for Bob Good
3 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
4 How much did the new Virginia NIL law factor into UVA Basketball transfer recruiting?
5 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status

Latest News

tiktok
Politics, US & World

TikTok, parent company sue U.S. over legislation, state First Amendment free speech violation

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond virginia
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police: 17-year-old arrested, charged in April 11 homicide

Chris Graham

Richmond Police have made an arrest in the double homicide that occurred on Spotsylvania Street last month.

softball
Sports

Clemson knocks Virginia out of ACC Softball Championship with 8-1 win

Chris Graham

Virginia’s stay in the ACC Softball Championship was short, with the ‘Hoos falling to Clemson, 8-1, on Thursday.

chris graham acc hoops
Sports

Podcast: How does the UVA Basketball roster look post-transfer portal?

Chris Graham
Fentanyl
Health, Politics, Virginia

Operation Free Virginia: 114 agencies seized more than 17K pounds of illicit drugs

Rebecca Barnabi
Blue Ridge Parkway
Arts & Media, Local

Blue Ridge Parkway awarded $75M in federal funding for major road improvements in Roanoke

Rebecca Barnabi
michael jordan nascar
Sports

Michael Jordan is right: NASCAR, the only one making money, is not a good partner

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status