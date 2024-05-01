Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Museum of Natural History presents two Thomas Jefferson Awards in Waynesboro
Climate, Local

Virginia Museum of Natural History presents two Thomas Jefferson Awards in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Hanger and Poulin
Submitted/Emmett Hanger Jr. and Len Poulin with the Center for Coldwaters Restoration

During the Riverfest event in Waynesboro on Saturday, the Virginia Museum of Natural History presented two of its annual Thomas Jefferson Awards for outstanding contributions to history, sciences and the conservation of Virginia.

Former State Sen. Emmett Hanger Jr. received the R. Gene Smith Distinguished Service Award. Hanger was recognized for his steadfast role in championing and helping secure funding for the future VMNH campus in Waynesboro.

The Center for Coldwaters Restoration was presented with the William Barton Rogers Corporate Award by VMNH Executive Director Dr. Joe Keiper. CCR was honored for its continued efforts to promote enduring and sustainable economic development rooted in natural resources for the broader Waynesboro community. CCR Board of Directors President Len Poulin accepted the award on behalf of CCR.

VMNH has placed its Mobile Science Outreach Experience at the site of the upcoming branch campus at the corner of Arch Avenue and West Broad Street in Waynesboro. The Mobile Science Outreach Experience contains exhibits and displays of a variety of specimens and materials from the museum’s scientific collections.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation Thomas Jefferson Awards is a statewide initiative that has honored individuals, organizations and corporations for outstanding contributions to natural history, the natural sciences, and the conservation of Virginia for more than three decades. Each award is named for Virginians, by birth or adoption, who have established traditions of excellence in the world of science and who have brought recognition and prestige to the state of Virginia.

Related stories

‘Across the Commonwealth and beyond’: Waynesboro celebrates VMNH mobile exhibit

Waynesboro: Virginia Museum of Natural History mobile display unit coming on Thursday

Construction set to begin in 2025 on Museum of Natural History Waynesboro campus

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 What The Fluff: Former shelter director shifts focus from rescuing pets to grooming them
2 ByteDance promises legal challenge of TikTok legislation, refusal to sell social media app
3 The Gaza campus protests are a TikTok moment for influencer wannabes
4 Mailbag: What is behind Tony Bennett, Virginia, not getting any transfers?
5 What’s Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor like in the dugout? Exactly like you’d think

Latest News

solar native flowers
Climate, Virginia

First shared solar projects in Virginia include two in Augusta County for low-income households

Rebecca Barnabi
svasc animal pet euthanization
Local

Animal shelter policy prohibits volunteers, staff from discussing euthanasia

Crystal Graham

It’s been more than one year since the Shenandoah Valley community expressed outrage after four dogs in Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s care were euthanized.

politics protest
Politics, Schools, US & World

Today’s student protestors have no understanding of the concept of civil disobedience

Chris Graham

The concept of civil disobedience was something that I learned firsthand from Julian Bond, the co-founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, SNCC, in 1960.

farmer and son eating watermelon in corn field
Virginia

$10K grants available to Virginia programs with goal to grow the agriculture industry

Crystal Graham
right whale
Climate, Virginia

Dominion Energy wind project construction delayed by injunction issued by federal judge

Crystal Graham
crime scene tape
Public Safety, Virginia

Richmond Police asking public for help after homicide last night on Chamberlayne Avenue

Crystal Graham
richmond virginia
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: Richmond Police seek information on missing woman

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status