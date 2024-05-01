Virginia Museum of Natural History presents two Thomas Jefferson Awards in Waynesboro

During the Riverfest event in Waynesboro on Saturday, the Virginia Museum of Natural History presented two of its annual Thomas Jefferson Awards for outstanding contributions to history, sciences and the conservation of Virginia.

Former State Sen. Emmett Hanger Jr. received the R. Gene Smith Distinguished Service Award. Hanger was recognized for his steadfast role in championing and helping secure funding for the future VMNH campus in Waynesboro.

The Center for Coldwaters Restoration was presented with the William Barton Rogers Corporate Award by VMNH Executive Director Dr. Joe Keiper. CCR was honored for its continued efforts to promote enduring and sustainable economic development rooted in natural resources for the broader Waynesboro community. CCR Board of Directors President Len Poulin accepted the award on behalf of CCR.

VMNH has placed its Mobile Science Outreach Experience at the site of the upcoming branch campus at the corner of Arch Avenue and West Broad Street in Waynesboro. The Mobile Science Outreach Experience contains exhibits and displays of a variety of specimens and materials from the museum’s scientific collections.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation Thomas Jefferson Awards is a statewide initiative that has honored individuals, organizations and corporations for outstanding contributions to natural history, the natural sciences, and the conservation of Virginia for more than three decades. Each award is named for Virginians, by birth or adoption, who have established traditions of excellence in the world of science and who have brought recognition and prestige to the state of Virginia.

