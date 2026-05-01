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Chesterfield County: Police searching for mother, two small children

Chris Graham
Published date:
Brenna Curtis
Photos: The Aware Foundation

Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Brenna Curtis and her two children, Leilani, age 2, and Mykah, age 10 months.

They were last known to have contact with family on April 20. Their last known location was the White House Motel in North Chesterfield.

The mother may still be in the local area or may have traveled to Maryland.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department: 804-748-1000

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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