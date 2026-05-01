Chesterfield County: Police searching for mother, two small children

Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Brenna Curtis and her two children, Leilani, age 2, and Mykah, age 10 months.

They were last known to have contact with family on April 20. Their last known location was the White House Motel in North Chesterfield.

The mother may still be in the local area or may have traveled to Maryland.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department: 804-748-1000