Week 2 of the Darby Allin era as the 170-pound AEW world champ was another flop on TV.

The April 29 episode of “Dynamite,” headlined by an Allin title defense against Brody King, averaged 596,000 viewers on TBS, the lowest audience for the show since the week of Jan. 21.

This was down 3.4 percent from the 617,000 number registered for the April 22 show that was also main-evented by an Allin title defense, against Tommaso Ciampa.

The April 22 episode, in turn, was down 13.1 percent from the previous week.

The 2026 ratings high was 765,000; this week’s show is down 22.1 percent from the peak.

Free-agent pool deepens with more WWE roster cuts

A former WWE champ is among the latest adds to the free-agent pool.

FWOnline is reporting today that The New Day – former WWE champ Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, a former tag champ – were among the cuts that were made last week, but are only just now being confirmed.

Also on the cut line: Jeff Cobb, who worked in WWE under the ring name JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.

I could see Tony Khan opening up the checkbook for The New Day.

Cobbs and Loa are more good-hand types who would be midcard fits.