A Virginia State Police trooper was injured when a motorist driving through an accident scene on Interstate 95 in Hanover County struck his vehicle.

The accident took place at 5:37 a.m. Friday at the 95 mile marker in Hanover County.

According to VSP, troopers were on scene conducting a crash investigation – one was positioned in the left travel lane with emergency lights activated, providing traffic control for the initial crash scene; the second was positioned on the left shoulder, also with emergency lights activated.

A 2021 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound in the left lane struck the marked Virginia State Police vehicle.

The trooper and the driver of the Nissan were transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The other trooper on scene and the driver involved in the originating crash were not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.