Louisiana is using a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing it to gerrymander Black-majority districts out of existence, putting the Supreme Court of Virginia on notice.

Virginia’s Supremes can’t possibly rule the April 21 redistricting referendum invalid now, just from a PR standpoint.

Or more to the point, from a public-safety standpoint.

I’m not sure angry mobs wouldn’t burn the state Supreme Court building to the ground if the justices try to tell us, Sorry, we found an i- that wasn’t properly dotted, so, the will of the majority of the more than 3 million people who voted last week is not going to be considered valid, based on a technicality.

I’m being 1,000 percent serious about the burning-down-the-damn-building thing.

Seriously, have the clerk in touch with the State Police ahead of issuing that ruling, if that’s how this is going to go.

ICYMI

I know that points of constitutional law aren’t supposed to be decided because of how it would play from a PR perspective, but.

The argument, Trump started it, is why Virginia Democrats made the play to take the redistricting matter to the state’s voters via a referendum.

And now, with the Trump Court voting 6-3 – the six MAGAs, including the two stolen from Democrats for Trump by Mitch McConnell – voting to gut the 1965 Voting Rights Act, empowering Louisiana to put a halt to early voting in its U.S. House primaries, well.

At least Virginia Democrats did things above board, taking the matter to the voters, which wasn’t guaranteed to go the way they wanted.

The Ds won, fair and square.

The arguments of the Rs, led by Ben Cline, who is desperately trying to save his job, has to do with the dotting of the i’s and the crossing of the t’s.

Seems a trivial matter when the Trump Court just bulldozed through 61 years of settled law to rewrite a new one from the bench.

The people here aren’t going to just sit back and take it if the Virginia Supremes throw out a referendum that didn’t go the way of the partisans who appointed them against this backdrop.

Opine accordingly, is my best advice.